Sustainable Film Series presents The Hottest August, a deep dive into the lives of New Yorkers





Using the stories of individuals in New York City, The Hottest August offers no concrete solutions to climate change, nor even details the exact problems; instead, it gives each viewer the chance to step back and imagine what we want the world to look like and how we want to get there. (Daily special)

Presenting itself as a deep dive into the lives of regular New Yorkers, The Hottest August profiles one of America’s most diverse cities. The city is a microcosm of the country; with people pursuing different goals, hopes, dreams and concerns in pursuit of a better future. Crossing socio-economic boundaries is the theme of climate change, used to promote a better future for all. The hottest month of August asks a seemingly simple question that’s anything but simple: what do we want for the future? The hottest August will premiere on Wednesday, March 10 at Edwards’ Riverwalk Theater at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. as part of the Sustainable Film Series, presented by Walking Mountains Science Center. A virtual option exists for those who prefer to watch the movie in the comfort of your own home. Register for one of the screening opportunities on walkingmountains.org/films . The Sustainable Film Series is a Walking Mountains Science Center project designed to raise awareness and encourage community dialogue on environmental, economic and social issues affecting the world. Instead of questioning whether or not climate change exists, this film instead asks how humans live with the burden of it. Taking the form of a series of interviews and wordless snapshots of a city on the move, The Hottest August tells its story through the individual stories of its subjects during a sweltering month, can you guess which one? The common refrains of fear, uncertainty and despair cause the viewer to consider the big picture and reexamine those in it. The film does not offer any concrete solution, nor even details the exact problems; instead, it gives each viewer the chance to step back and imagine what we want the world to look like and how we want to get there. The Walking Mountains organizers hope viewers can walk away with ideas of what they’d like to see here in Eagle County. This is the fifth film in the six-part lasting film series. On April 14, the series’ closing film will be 2040, a documentary about a father who travels the world in search of new approaches and solutions to climate change to leave a better world for his daughter. All participants must reserve their place in order to follow the appropriate COVID-19 protocols. To see the series programming or to register, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/films . For more information on this month’s film, visit http://www.thehottestaugust.com .

