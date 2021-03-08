Speedy Gonzales actor Gabriel Iglesias comes to the character’s defense





Gabriel Iglesias has defended his Space Jam 2 character, Speedy Gonzales, against claims that the animated mouse promotes negative Mexican stereotypes.

Speedy Gonzales voice actor Gabriel Iglesias recently defended the Looney Tunes character following the publication of a column in The New York Times, who accused the Space Jam: a new legacy character promoting negative stereotypes about Mexicans. “I’m the voice of Speedy Gonzales in the new Space jam. Does that mean they’ll try to cancel Fluffy too? “Iglesias tweeted, alongside an animated GIF of the character.” You can’t catch me canceling the crop. I’m the fastest mouse in all of Mexico, ”added the comedian. RELATED: Space Jam 2’s Lola Bunny Lives With Wonder Woman’s Amazons I am the voice of Speedy Gonzales in the new Space Jam. Does that mean they’ll try to cancel Fluffy too? You can’t catch me to cancel the crop. I’m the fastest mouse in all of Mexico pic.twitter.com/Ov4wjO00kM – G abriel – I glesias (@fluffyguy) March 7, 2021 Fans of Iglesias will recall that he is also known by the name of his comedic alter ego, “Fluffy”. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Columnist Charles M. Blow wrote a play for theNew York Times, centered on how six publications of Dr. Seuss’ books were discontinued due to the promotion of racist stereotypes. In the play, he also wrote: “Some of the earliest cartoons I can remember included Pep Le Pew, who normalized rape culture; Speedy Gonzales, whose friends helped popularize the corrosive stereotype of drunk and lethargic Mexicans. . “ RELATED: Batman, King Kong Among Expanded Space Jam Sequel Cast In addition to Iglesias’ defense of the Animated Mouse, director James Gunn has addressed the controversy and linked the conversation to the current trend of “cancellation culture.” “I don’t think there are a lot of people here, left or right, who think Harvey Weinstein shouldn’t have been ‘canceled’ for what he did,” the guardians of the galaxy the director tweeted. Likewise, these are all nuanced conversations. I think most Latin Americans love Speedy Gonzalez. [sic], which is a pretty good argument that it shouldn’t be “canceled”. “ RELATED: Space Jam 2: LeBron James Dressed Up in New Tune Squad Uniform The official synopsis for the Space Jam sequel reads: While on a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA superstar LeBron James and his son accidentally find themselves trapped in a world that contains everything Warner Bros. ‘stories and characters, under the control of an almighty and defective force named Al G. With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate a never-before-imagined world filled with movie scenes and iconic characters as ‘they reassemble the Looney Tunes to save his lost son. Now to get home, Lebron and the Tunes must unravel Al G’s mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super-versions of the biggest stars in the NBA and WNBA the whole world is watching. . Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, Space Jam: a new legacy stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. KEEP READING: Space Jam 2 First Look Reveals Updated Look Of Bugs Bunny Source: Twitter REPORT: X-Men Reboots ‘The Mutants’ In Development At Marvel Studios

