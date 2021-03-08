Critics Choice Awards 2021: see the full list of winners | Entertainment

Connect with us

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards, which recognize some of the best movies and TV shows of the year, were presented on Sunday.

See below for a full list of nominees with winners shown in bold.

“Ma Rainey’s black background”

“The Chicago Trial 7”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Young Promising Woman”

Regina King, “A Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Chicago Trial 7”

Chlo Zhao, “Nomadland” – WINNER

Ben Affleck, “The Way Home”

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Background” – WINNER

Tom Hanks, “News of the World”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Delroy Lindo, “Give 5 Bloods”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Background”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Young Promising Woman” – WINNER

Zendaya, “Malcolm and Marie”

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Chicago Trial 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” – WINNER

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – WINNER

Ellen Burstyn, “Pieces of a Woman”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Ibrahima Gueye, “Life to Come”

Alan Kim, “Minari” – WINNER

Talia Ryder, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Caoilinn Springall, “The Midnight Sky”

Helena Zengel, “News from the World”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Ma Rainey’s black background”

“The Chicago Trial 7” –– WINNER

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Promising young woman” WINNER

“The Chicago Trial 7”

“Ma Rainey’s black background”

“Ma Rainey’s black background”

“The Personal Story of David Copperfield”

“Ma Rainey’s black background” –– WINNER

“The Personal Story of David Copperfield”

“Sound of metal” – WINNER

“The Chicago Trial 7” – WINNER

“Ma Rainey’s black background” – WINNER

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga” – “Husavik (my hometown)”

“The life to come” – “Io Si (seen)”

“Judas and the Black Messiah” – “Fight for Yourself”

“One night in Miami” – “Speak now” – WINNER

“The outpost” – “Everyone is crying”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” – “Tigress & Tweed”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Borat’s Later Movie Film”

“The Forty Year Old Version”

“The King of Staten Island”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – “This is Us”

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” – WINNER

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski – “The good fight”

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown” – WINNER

Claire Danes – “Homeland”

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul”

Justin Hartley – “This is Us”

John Lithgow – “Perry Mason”

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown”

Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO) – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown” – WINNER

Cynthia Erivo – “The Outsider”

Wunmi Mosaku – “Lovecraft Country”

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul”

“What we do in the shadows”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria – “Brockmire”

Matt Berry – “What We Do In The Shadows”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” –– WINNER

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon – “Better Things”

Christina Applegate – “Dead To Me”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Natasia Demetriou – “What we do in the shadows”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” –– WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Fichtner – “mom”

Harvey Guilln – “What We Do In The Shadows”

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” –WINNER

Alex Newell – “Zoey’s Amazing Playlist”

Mark Proksch – “What we do in the shadows”

Andrew Rannells – “Black Monday”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Lecy Goranson – “The Conners”

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time”

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” – WINNER

“The plot against America”

“The Queen’s Gambit” – WINNER

“Between the world and me”

“The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of the Gospel”

“What the Constitution means to me”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

John Boyega – “Small ax” – WINNER

Hugh Grant – “The Cancellation”

Paul Mescal – “Normal people”

Mark Ruffalo – “I know this to be true”

Morgan Spector – “The Plot Against America”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel – “I can destroy you”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”

Shira Haas – “unorthodox”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” – WINNER

Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Daveed Diggs – “The Good Lord Bird”

Joshua Caleb Johnson – “The Good Lord Bird”

Dylan McDermott – “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland – “The Cancellation” – WINNER

John Turturro – “The Plot Against America”

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Uzo Aduba – “Mrs. America” ​​- WINNER

Betsy Brandt – “Soulmates”

Marielle Heller – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Margo Martindale – “Mrs. America”

Winona Ryder – “The Plot Against America”

Tracey Ullman – “Mrs. America”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Late at night with Seth Meyers” – WINNER

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Fortune Feimster: sweet and savory”

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill” –– WINNER

“Marc Maron: End of fun times”

“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” – WINNER

“Patton Oswalt: I like everything”

“Better Call Saul: Ethics Training With Kim Wexler”

