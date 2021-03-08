Women’s Day 2021: 4 Bollywood actresses who made us say “ Aisi Dhaakad Hai ”

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu not only managed to win millions of hearts with her brave film choices, but she also set a great example for women not to get bogged down in social media trolls. Whenever the



Badla

the actress hits the park’s wicked comments for a six, our hearts do a ‘happy dance’.

“My sense of humor and sarcasm is about people hungry for attention. They reinforce my image, rather than demean me,” Taapsee said in one of her interviews, and we totally agree with her. on this point!

Sunny leone

A few years ago, Sunny Leone found herself in a tight spot when one of the country’s most prominent and respected journalists harassed her about her past by asking uncomfortable questions during an interview. on national television. However, the actress treated her questions with grace. She refused to be bullied, stood up for her lifestyle choices, and walked out of the interview room like the soldier she is in real life. No wonder, after that infamous interview, even superstar Aamir Khan praised the actress for handling the situation with confidence.

Anushka sharma

Whether it’s reacting strongly to a disagreeable remarks by a senior cricketer against him or speaking out against society’s view of having a male child over a female child in an Instagram post. , Anushka Sharma never hesitated to say what she was thinking. Both as an actor and as a producer, the actress stepped out of her comfort zone and made some brave choices.

Sushmita Sen

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Sushmita Sen is an embodiment for every woman on how to live life like a boss! From conquering the universe as a teenager, to parenthood adopting a girl at age 24 to wearing her heart on her sleeve when it comes to love, Ms. Sen has always defied the norms. of society that expects a woman to behave in a certain way.

“Celebrating yourself has to come from you first. Why wait for someone else to celebrate you?” Sushmita’s wise words for ladies say a lot about the fact that she is a brave woman!