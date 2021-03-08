Chadwick Boseman Best Actor Critics Choice 2021 l Alternative Press

Late actor Chadwick boseman officially won the award for best actor in 2021 Critics Choice Award.

The Black Panther star was nominated for his powerful role as Levee in Netflixof Ma Rainey’s black background.

In August, Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away at the age of 43 after a long battle with colon cancer. However, while battling the disease, the actor filmed various projects, including Ma Rainey’s black background. Last weekend he posthumously won the award for Best Actor in a Dramatic Film at the Golden globes for his role in the Denzel Washington-movie produced. Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward delivered a touching speech in accepting the award on his behalf.

Now Boseman has also won the Best Actor award at the Critics Choice Awards. The wonder star was nominated among the likes of Tom hanks, Ben affleck, Ahmed Rice and Anthony hopkins in the category. Additionally, Boseman was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Spike leeof Da 5 bloods. He was also among the nominations for Best Acting Ensemble for both Da 5 bloods and Ma Rainey’s black background.

Ledward accepted the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor on behalf of Boseman. During his moving speech, Ledward thanked everyone in Boseman’s life who has supported him over the years.

“It’s so hard to find a feeling of celebration in these moments as proud as we are of him. Yes, for his work, but even more for who he is as a person. His work deserves it, his work in this film deserves it, he deserves it. So, he would always thank God first and foremost in everything. He would always honor his mother and father. He would always recognize those who came before him, those who blazed the trail, those who gave him their gifts.

[Chad] can say something about the importance of this story, about the importance of black voices telling black stories. Perhaps he will take advantage of this moment to pay tribute to August Wilson, one of the greatest playwrights of our time. As I read recently, societies thrive when old people plant trees in whose shade they know they can never sit. Our society may be far from great, but I know that the seeds you have planted will grow in the forests. One day we will also be old enough to reach the heavens. Thank you Critics Choice and thank you, Chad. “

Last month, the Critics Choice Association honored black film artists at the Celebration of Black Cinema event. During the ceremony, Boseman received the Performance of the Year award for Ma Rainey’s black background.

“The celebration of black cinema honors @chadwickboseman with the award for performance of the year. His portrayal of Levee in @MaRaineyFilm is a breathtaking reminder of the captivating energy and emotional depth of the late actor. His legacy lives on. “

Da 5 bloods and Ma Rainey’s black background are the last projects filmed by Boseman before his death. However, Marvel fans have yet to see the last of him. Boseman’s T’Challa will appear in the new Disney + series What if…?. It turns out that Boseman’s voice of T’Challa appears in various episodes of the animated show.

As for Black panther 2, Marvel Studios and Sony have confirmed that Boseman is not in the process of being redesigned. A little after Travis Barker helped honor the late actor at the VMA MTV, Marvel paid homage to Boseman in a new Black Panther intro.

Ma Rainey’s black background and Da 5 bloods are both streamed on Netflix.

