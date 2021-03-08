Harry and Meghan reveal the role Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry played in his move to Los Angeles





Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry provided home and security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they moved from Canada to the United States, the couple have revealed. Perry, 51, was perhaps best known for creating the character of Madea, an elderly and tough African American woman who has starred in a series of films but now presides over an entertainment empire. Oprah Winfrey is said to have been one of his mentors during his rise from a struggling actor to billionaire producer. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed their move from Canada to the United States during their interview with Oprah Winfrey (Joe Pugliese / Harpo Productions / PA) During their long-awaited conversation with Winfrey, Harry and Meghan confirmed that it was a Los Angeles mansion owned by Perry that they had fled to when leaving Canada early last year, a few days before the first Covid lockdown. They later bought a house in nearby Montecito, where they currently live. Speaking to Winfrey, the couple explained how Perry provided them with security after their UK taxpayer-funded protection was cut. Speaking of their departure from British Columbia, Canada, Meghan said: We didn’t have a plan. We needed a house and he (Perry) offered his safety as well, which gave us some leeway to try to figure out what we were going to do. Harry added: The biggest concern was while we were in Canada, in another house, I was then told, at short notice, that the security was going to be removed. At this point, thanks to the Daily Mail, the world knew our exact location. So suddenly it dawned on me, wait a second, the borders might be closed, were going to see our security taken down, who knows how long the lockdown is going to last, the world knows where we are, it’s not sure, this is not secure, we probably need to get out of here. Harry said UK couples’ security was withdrawn due to a change in status, a decision he rejected. He told Winfrey that he had received confirmation that the risk had not changed, but that his safety was still removed.

