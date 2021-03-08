Entertainment
What to expect from Bruno Mars, Anderson’s new band .Paak Silk Sonic
The duo we’ve always envisioned, but didn’t know how much we needed, is finally here. Prepare to be transported back in time to an era of old-school funk, mellow beat and blues and jazz with a modern take Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have joined forces for a new funk band, Sonic Silk, and the vibrations are impeccable.
The duo’s next album, “An Evening With Silk Sonic”, is already finished, as revealed on Twitter by .Paak. Although the official release date has not been revealed, Silk Sonic has released their first single, Leave the door open, accompanied by a sultry music video for the title, on March 5.
The Musical clip for the first single takes place in a retro-vibed studio where the duo can be seen harmonizing their voices and surrounded by background musicians and singers for the track, transporting viewers to the days of live music jazz clubs. The vibe is incredibly suave, giving us a taste of what we can expect from Silk Sonics creations.
In addition to Leave The Door Open, the pair also released an opening track, titled Introduction to Silk Sonic, which sets the scene for our evening. Funk legend, Bootsy collins, is the album’s special guest host, and takes on the role of emcee on the opening track.
The project appears to be a one-night musical experience at the jazz club, and the duo couldn’t be a better mix for success.
In one interview with Apple Musics Zane Lowe, Mars and .Paak spoke about the origins of their band, what it was like to create with each other and their absolute need for listeners to experience this live.
In the interview, Mars described the formation of the duo, saying that at first he was just playing with a friend for fun, and they created a hook that snowballed into something bigger.
“It was like, ‘Well, you wanna come back tomorrow?’” Mars told Lowe. “And we kept coming up with music. It was like why you fall in love with music in the first place. And jam with your boyfriend. There’s no plan, just work the parts and try to get you horny. “
The chemistry between Mars and .Paak is unmatched, with the two musicians feeding off each other’s energy and strengthening their talents.
I’ve never created music like this, with the drums in the spotlight. Andy is that monster behind the drums and you’re going to hear him all over the album, ”Mars said of .Paak.
Mars also explained the challenges of creating music that currently cannot be experienced live, due to the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19), but said he dreams of the day he can share ” An evening with Silk Sonic “with the world.
“We were in a situation right now for guys who grew up playing live. That’s another thing. It’s heartbreaking for it to be in the studio and trying to write songs, but the live element has disappeared, ” Mars said. “While I write songs, it’s part of my thing. It’s like saying, ‘I can’t wait for people to hear this.’ And it’s also: “I can’t wait to play this for people. I can’t wait to be with my group.” “
Brunos’ last album was from 2016 “Magic 24K, “which was awarded six Grammy Awards in 2017, while .Paaks was for the last time in 2019 “Ventura,“which boasted of the functionality of Smokey robinson, Lalah Hathaway, Jazmine Sullivan and Andr 3000.
This project could be the evolution of both of their careers, with .Paak starting to flourish in the mainstream music industry and Mars being a certified veteran, this collaboration could transcend their heritage and bring modern music back to the old days. school.
