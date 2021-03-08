Race, title and angst: Meghan and Harry explain royal breakup | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) In a broad interview aired on Sunday, Harry and Meghan described painful talks at the palace over their son’s skin color, loss of royal protection and the intense pressures that led the Duchess of Sussex to consider suicide.

The interview with Oprah Winfrey was the first couple since stepping down from royal duties and the two-hour special included many revelations that could reverberate on both sides of the Atlantic.

Harry told Winfrey he felt trapped in royal life and was surprised he had been cut financially and lost his security last year. He also said he felt his family did not support Meghan, who acknowledged her naivety about royal life before marrying Harry, after she suffered tabloid attacks and fake stories.

Meghan, who is biracial, described that when she was first pregnant with her son Archie there were concerns and conversations about her skin color when he was born. The statement led Winfrey to ask incredulously What?

As Winfrey sat in silence, Meghan said she struggled to understand why the royals were concerned about the color of her son’s skin. She said it was difficult for her to compartmentalize these conversations.

Meghan, the actor formerly known as Meghan Markle who starred in the TV drama Suits, said she was worried that her son did not have a royal title because it meant he didn’t would not be assured of security.

Meghan said dealing with everything during her pregnancy was very difficult. More than the title of prince, she felt most concerned about the safety and protection of her sons.

He needs to be safe, recalls the teary eyed Meghan. I wasn’t saying not to make him a prince or a princess, whatever. But if you say the title is going to affect their protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us in terms of click bait and tabloid fodder. You allowed this to happen, which means our son has to be safe.

The interview aired in the United States for a full day before being aired in Britain. The revelations aren’t over: Winfrey teased unreleased bits of the interview that would air Monday morning on CBS.

In a rare positive moment in the interview, Harry and Meghan revealed that their second will be a daughter. The interview opened with Winfrey gushing over Meghan’s pregnancy and lamenting that COVID-19 protocols keep them from hugging.

Winfrey at various points in the interview made headlines on Meghan and at one point asked about the impact on mental health. Meghan replied that she had been having suicidal thoughts and had sought help from the palace human resources department, but was told there was nothing he could do.

I was really ashamed to say it at the time and too bad to have to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how much he suffered, she said. But I knew if I didn’t say it, I would. And I just didn’t want to, I didn’t want to be alive anymore.

Harry also said Meghans’ treatment and her relationship with her family are having lasting effects.

There is a lot to work on there, Harry said of his relationship with his father. I really feel disappointed. He went through something similar. He knows what pain looks like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there was a lot of trouble.

Harry said the royal family cut him off financially in early 2020 after announcing his intention to step down from his roles. But he was able to keep his family safe thanks to the money his mother, Princess Diana, left behind.

In response to a question from Winfrey, Harry said he would not have left royal life without his wife. He said their relationship exposed the restrictions of royal life.

I couldn’t have, because I was trapped myself, Harry said. I did not see an exit.

I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped, said Harry, before adding, My father and my brother, they are trapped.

Harry admitted that he currently does not have a close relationship with his brother William, heir to the throne after their father, Prince Charles.

Harry took issue with rumors that he intentionally blinded his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with his decision to separate. He suspects the rumors were coming from the institution.

I never blinded my grandmother, he says. I have too much respect for her.

Meghan also praised the Queen, although she said at one point that she realized that some in the palace were willing to lie to protect other family members.

The Queen has always been wonderful to me, Meghan said.

Sunday’s special interview opened with Meghan, describing how naive she was about the ground rules of royal life before marrying her husband, Harry, almost three years ago. I didn’t quite understand what the job was, she said. She also noted that she didn’t know how to curtsy until she first met Queen Elizabeth II and didn’t realize it would be necessary.

I will say I went there naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the Royal Family, Meghan said. It was not something that was part of the conversation at home. It was not something that we followed.

Meghan said she and Harry were lined up while dating due to their cause-oriented work. But she didn’t fully understand the pressure of being linked to the prestigious royal family.

There was no way to figure out what everyday life was going to be like, she said. And it’s so different because I haven’t romanticized any part of it.

The couple married at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and their son, Archie, was born a year later. Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal duties began in March 2020 due to what they described as British media intrusions and racist attitudes towards the Duchess.

At the top of the interview, Winfrey said no topics were off limits and Meghan and Harry were not being paid for the special.

In Britain, maintenance is considered poorly timed. It will air while Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip, 99, remains hospitalized in London after undergoing heart surgery.

It is unclear what public reaction, if any, the Queen and other members of the Royal Family will have to the Sunday interview. UK Sunday Times newspaper, citing an anonymous source, reported that the Queen would not watch her.

Kelvin Chan in London contributed to this report.