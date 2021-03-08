Entertainment
Bollywood producers support regional content
NEW DELHI: Hindi film producers Aanand L Rai and T-Series Bhushan Kumar have announced a Marathi film called Aatma Pamphlet as more Bollywood directors watch regional content.
Following the spectacular success of the Tamil-Telugu war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which it distributed in northern India in 2017, Karan Johars Dharma Productions continued their foray into regional cinema by distributing the debut by Madhuri Dixits Marathi, Bucket List, while actors such as John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra have also supported regional language film projects.
Of course, while T-Series focuses on Bollywood, it has made a Punjabi movie called Daaka in the past. The production house has a string of Bollywood blockbusters to its credit in recent months, including Kabir Singh, Thappad, Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior, Saaho and Bharat. Last year, he released Ludo and Chhalaang on Netflix and Amazon respectively.
Audiences are changing and choosing to watch more content-oriented movies, this shift is also seen in the Hindi film industry where low budget movies and independent films are enjoyed by both viewers and critics “, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions had said in a previous interview with Mint. Regional cinema, for the most part, is extremely content-driven, and that appeals greatly to today’s evolved audience. “
When it comes to Hindi cinema, media experts say it is at a point where it seeks good writing to avoid repeatedly going into remakes and sequels. And regional cinema offers excellent content and ideas.
From a logistical point of view, the arrival of multiplexes has made it possible for the distribution of regional films to not be limited to a certain region or locality. The greater number of screens across the country resulted in a wider distribution of films in all languages and regardless of the region.
For any production house or studio with a solid grasp of audience preferences, this is another opportunity to expand its presence in new markets by reaching out to a diverse demographic, according to trade experts. The other advantage of regional cinema is that there is a large audience limited to a smaller geographic area, which ensures that film promotion and advertising remains profitable and increases the chances of a decent return on investment.
