Entertainment
Tau Kappa Epsilon hosts virtual conference with “iCarly” actor, journalist Reed Alexander
The event was organized as a moderated dynamic conversation between Alexander and the attendees by the members of the TKE Board of Directors. A key theme of the conference was Alexanders’ emphasis on mental health. After graduating from New York University (NYU) with a degree in Media Studies and Audiovisual Journalism, he embarked on reporting and editing mental health articles for Retreat Behavioral Health. Using the umbrella of mental wellness throughout his speech, Alexander discussed organizing panels in the past on trauma recovery and the ethics of journalism to cover traumatic events and their effects on survivors of traumatic experiences.
People always call reporters for exploiting trauma victims or for trying to get the citation, which at the expense of making a really tough situation worse for someone surviving something really terrible, Alexander said.
Alexander investigated the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida, two years after the event, and reported on insufficient mental health resources for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivors via South Floridas Sun-Sentinel. Alexander found these findings disturbing and something that needed to be changed.
Their mental health had worsened in the absence of truly satisfying mental health resources to support them and help them rebuild themselves to pick up the pieces, Alexander said.
These findings upset Alexander because of the changes in Parkland after the shooting. He hoped to raise awareness of how small towns like Parkland cope in the years following a tragedy and ensure that useful resources are there for those in need.
Much of the talk was devoted to Alexanders’ time on iCarly, which he said was more important than just another job as a child actor. There were issues that Alexander addressed, like the pressure of being an actor at such a young age. In addition, the demand for top-level performance and the presence of millions of people to watch were critical pressures on him. Overall, however, Alexander spoke fondly of the experience of working with the cast.
It was a real family environment and I think it helped because we were able to lean on each other, Alexander said.
Alexander said his stint on iCarly also pushed him to pursue a career in journalism. While attending NYU, Alexander faced new challenges and had nowhere to go. Alexander said the different environment made him work hard and fully explore this new side of his life. His exposure to journalists at a young age also contributed to his curiosity for journalism. In 2020, Alexander received his Masters in Journalism from Columbia University.
Jared Lake, CEO and Secretary of TKE and a sophomore business administration student, has been friends with Alexander for almost two years. Lake wrote in an email that he was happy to see the turnout and pleasantly surprised by the questions asked by attendees. He found Alexanders’ vast knowledge on different topics enlightening for the participants.
Whether they’re just meeting Nevel from iCarly or coming to listen to Reeds’ mental health advice and experiences, everyone who attended at least had something to learn from the event, Lake wrote. .
Currently, Reed Alexander is a financial reporter for Business Insider, researching Wall Street, financial markets and more. Even with his career fully realized, he never forgets his roots as fan favorite character, Nevel.
