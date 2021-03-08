‘Nomadland’ Takes Critics’ Choice Wins on Hollywood Awards Trip

Los Angeles (AFP)

The US road movie “Nomadland” avoided controversy in China and accelerated to awards season glory on Sunday by surpassing the awards at the Critics Choice Awards, winning Best Picture and Best Director for Chloe Zhao.

The film about the minivan dwellers living on America’s spectacular Open Highway also won cinematography and adapted screenplay, confirming its status as an Oscar favorite two days after the Academy’s voting window began.

The film – which also won big at last weekend’s Golden Globes – sparked a nationalist backlash in China, where its release was recently questioned after users on social media and state media handed over. in question the loyalty of Zhao, born in Beijing, to her country of origin.

The filmmakers did not directly address the controversy on Sunday, with producer Mollye Asher thanking Zhao for “leading us with such a heart.”

“In a year that highlighted the crucial need for connection and empathy, we are so proud to have created a film that celebrates the compassion gained by just listening to each other,” said Asher.

Zhao also paid tribute to the sound mixer from the film Michael Wolf Snyder, who died by suicide last week.

“We’ll see you on the road my friend,” Zhao said, echoing a line from the film.

The Critics Choice Awards – chosen by 400 members of North America’s largest critics’ organization – took place remotely from a stage in Los Angeles.

US actor Taye Diggs hosted a mix of in-person guests, live video calls and pre-recorded messages from presenters, nominees and the widow of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman.

“It’s so hard to find a feeling of celebration in these times,” said Taylor Simone Ledward, accepting his latest award for best actor for the 1920s blues drama “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” following his died of cancer last August.

“Societies thrive when old people plant trees in whose shade they know they can never sit,” she says.

“And our society may be far from great, but I know the seeds you plant will grow in the forests.”

– ‘The Crown’ tops television –

“Ma Rainey” also won two technical awards to end the evening in second place with three awards, ahead of three other films out of two.

Carey Mulligan bolstered her Oscar hopes in a crowded field for Best Actress with her turn as a revenge seeker who takes on misogynistic men in “Promising Young Woman,” which also won for the original screenplay.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” a courtroom drama about anti-Vietnam War protesters in the 1980s, won Best Acting Ensemble as well as Best Editing.

Co-star Sacha Baron Cohen warned that history will repeat itself “unless we learn from it by telling its most powerful stories.”

And Alan Kim – the eight-year-old star of Korean-American immigrant drama “Minari” – melted hearts as he burst into uncontrollable tears in his little tuxedo as he accepted Best Young Actor. The film also won the award for best foreign language film.

On a night overshadowed by Oprah Winfrey’s explosive CBS interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, British royal drama “The Crown” topped television categories, with four wins including Best Drama Series.

Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15, with the season’s crowning ceremony being pushed back this year to April 25.

