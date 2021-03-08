Directors’ Allen v. Farrow ‘: Woody Allen polygraph test 4 questions

“It’s a story we thought we knew, but we didn’t really do it,” said Amy Ziering, co-director of HBO’s ongoing documentary series “Allen v. Farrow.” The story in question is one of the allegations of sexual assault and child abuse by director Woody Allen against his seven-year-old daughter, Dylan. In just two weeks on the air, the documentary created a powder keg, both on and off social media, as well as Allen himself who called the series a “shoddy hit piece.” without “any interest in the truth”.

Allen has defended himself against those allegations for decades, regularly reminding fans that the lack of a criminal investigation and a Yale-New Haven Hospital report exonerates him. In the third episode of “Allen v. Farrow, ”which airs tonight, this report is reviewed by directors Ziering and Kirby Dick, who present its many methodological flaws and how a contrasting report from a New State child welfare officer York, Paul Williams, stressed that Farrow was a credible witness and Allen should be charged.

It was Amy Herdy, investigative documentary filmmaker and journalist, who did the meticulous job of looking at the files and the Yale report, much of it sitting in a basement and ignored over the years. “You can find little clips online – one record here, one record over there,” she told IndieWire. “I found a copy of the Yale-New Haven report… and this was the first time I sat down and read the report in its entirety and I was really struck by how it seemed so biased.” As Dick and Ziering laid out in the episode, the report is certain in its conclusions that Dylan Farrow was unreliable, but it also required questioning him nine separate times, a concept unheard of for those interviewed in the documentary who work in cases of child sexual abuse. .

What’s shocking to Dick, Ziering, and Herdy is that the report draws a conclusion about Farrow’s credibility. “This report was polite, agitated and cited as compelling evidence of exoneration and it was not about that at all,” Ziering said. “Frank Maco [prosecutor for the state of Connecticut] asked Yale to simply look at children’s mental health. There was no “go talk to the witnesses”; there was no corroboration; there was no “go find out what the police were saying”. It was their responsibility and their competence, that alone.

Neither Ziering nor Dick can explain why Yale-New Haven has gone so far from their original goal. “You’ll have to ask them,” Ziering says. “We can only speculate, and we are not riding in speculation. But we are saying the truth and the truth is that the report is flawed, we stand by that. This is not a criminal investigation report. It is not a report that assesses the guilt or innocence of predators and it should not be used as such by anyone. “But why did the Yale-New Haven report become the gun for Allen, especially when Williams’ own report supported Farrow?

As Herdy said, Williams was totally canceled. “His case has never been examined until now. It was never made public. No one has ever seen him, as far as I know. And when we read it and started reading these notes, we were amazed at the level of cover-up that seemed to have taken place, ”Herdy said. Williams was reminded by his colleagues how political the matter was and while no one can definitively say why the Yale-New Haven report was biased against Farrow, Herdy said “there are many careers at stake.” In addition to this, Ziering said punitive measures were regularly taken against those who went against the party line.

Allen also took a private lie detector test, a move Herdy said was suspect in itself. “One of the first things a person charged with a crime does, which maintains their innocence, is to say to the prosecutor, ‘I’m going to take a polygraph test. Allen’s private test, according to Dick, was only four questions. “It was surprisingly simple,” said Dick, who wondered if it was worth showing the public down the line.

That being said, the Yale-New Haven report not only credited Allen’s alleged innocence, it started a movement that continues to reverberate negatively through the legal system. Episode 3 of “Allen v. Farrow ”parallels publication of the Yale report with the rise of parental alienation syndrome from psychiatrist Richard A. Gardner, the belief that a parent in a custody battle can brainwash a child against another parent . “We found a transcript of a speech by Richard Gardner and he said it didn’t get a lot of attention before the Woody Allen case and then everything changed,” Dick said.

“So it’s not just one case. This is how this case was covered and how this country’s response has impacted the lives of tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of abused children, ”Dick said. As the episode details and Ziering points out, the pattern of use of parental alienation – which Allen himself used – by fathers against mothers, particularly where sexual abuse has been alleged, continues to hold true. to be the norm in custody affairs today. Statistics from the episode show that 98% of men who use the strategy in court get custody of their children, and in over 80% of cases the abuse continues. “We all ran with it, happily ran with it, and it’s been really punishing for so many kids so far,” Ziering said.

Ziering and Dick are no strangers to shaking the tree so that we can examine our justice system, and “Allen v. Farrow ”is no different from their work on a similar rape culture, such as“ The Hunting Ground ”and“ The Invisible War ”. . However, both feel that the #MeToo movement is given less consideration when it comes to incest. “It’s a lot harder to come forward and say, ‘I’ve been a victim of incest,’ Dick said. “If you don’t have a lot of corroboration, especially as a kid, it’s almost impossible. But even as an adult to say that…. You are then, potentially, liable to aggressive legal action.

“Woody Allen always says he’s exonerated,” Dick said. “The reality was that there were three independent government agencies that looked into this matter. The lead investigators of each of these investigations all interviewed Dylan and the three investigators who, by the way, are experts trained to investigate this type of crime, all found Dylan credible and two of them recommended that he is referred to the criminal court. system.”

“Allen v. Farrow ”is available on HBO.

