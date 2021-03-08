FOWLER: Professional tax deductions not to be missed | Local News

Hope you have already obtained all of your tax information from your tax professional. If so, consider this a quick checklist to make sure you don’t miss out on any tax-saving opportunities.

For most of us, taxes consume more of our income than any other expense. A lot of wonderful things are paid for with these taxes, but none of us want to pay more. Here is a list of the most common business tax deductions that you won’t want to miss.

Business meals: most are subject to a 50% limit. If the meals were purchased at an entertainment venue, the portion of the food should be listed separately. The entertainment part is not deductible. Meals at employee social events, holiday season and team building events are 100% deductible. For the 2021 and 2022 tax years, the COVID-19 relief bill made meals provided by a restaurant 100% deductible if they are for a business purpose.

Commercial insurance costs of all types are 100% deductible. Note: Insurance purchased by the company for key employees is not deductible by the company. There are some tricky rules associated with key men’s life insurance, so talk to your tax professional before purchasing any.

Commercial Interest: If paid on valid commercial purchases, it is deductible subject to adjusted gross income limits.

Advertising and marketing costs, as long as they are considered ordinary, reasonable and necessary, are deductible. Although you can deduct the cost of advertising your car, advertising does not make your mileage deductible.

Business Mileage: Speaking of mileage, you can deduct the cost of business transportation by taking actual costs or the IRS mileage rate. The big problem is that you’ll need a mileage log showing the business purpose of each trip to preserve the deduction if the IRS comes calling. There are some great apps that can help you automatically keep a mileage log on MileIQ, SherpaShare, TripLog, Hurdlr, and Everlance. QuickBooks also has a tracker built into their app. Note: Trip miles are not deductible.

Education: Education expenses that add value to the business and increase the skills of the workforce are tax deductible. Courses required to meet minimum educational requirements in one field and courses that qualify workers for a different trade are not deductible.

Business assets: If you have purchased business assets with a useful life of more than one year, you should capitalize the expense and take the depreciation charge over the useful life of the asset. There are accelerated depreciation options available, so ask your tax professional about that. Also ask them what is the de minimis safe harbor election that will prevent you from capitalizing a lot of small purchases.

Legal fees: as long as they are for business purposes. Legal fees paid by the business for personal matters are not deductible.

Travel Expenses: The IRS says business trips are trips away from your tax home that are much longer than a work day that requires you to sleep or rest when you’re not home. House. Your fiscal domicile is your usual place of business and includes the entire city or the general area of ​​that location. Most IRS rules aim to not allow deductions for travel. The IRS is convinced that moving from your residence to your place of work is not deductible, so it is essential to determine your tax domicile.

Business meals while traveling are still subject to restrictions. You cannot make personal travel deductible by doing small business while you are away. The main purpose of the trip should be business.

Pension plans: Establishing and maximizing contributions to retirement savings plans is always a great way to defer taxes. Remember, this is a tax deferral strategy. Use it only if you assume that you will be in a lower tax bracket when you retire and use the income. If that’s not your guess, consider Roth retirement plans where you pay taxes now.

Home office expenses: A home office will allow you to deduct expenses related to operating your home office and can be considered your household tax making deductible mileage that would have been considered a non-deductible trip. A home office should be used exclusively and regularly for your business. There are many rules for this deduction. Check with your tax professional to make sure the tax benefit outweighs the cost of record keeping and filing.

Charitable donations: C corporations are taxed as separate entities and can deduct charitable contributions on their tax return. S-Corps, Partnerships and Sole Proprietorships pass on the charitable contribution to their owners who can deduct the contributions as an itemized deduction. For these entities, deductibility is determined at the individual level. If you expect charitable contributions to be deductible, be sure to check at the individual / owner level.

Office supplies, start-up expenses, bad debt, phone / internet, loss of personal injury, wages, rent, and investment interest are all expenses you can claim and report to your tax specialist.

We weren’t able to cover everything in this article, but I hope it gives you some great ideas to discuss with your tax advisor.

