Entertainment
Self-taught women in Bollywood
Working women have always had some kind of handicap in trying to navigate their way in the world. Regardless of profession, women have always faced the weight of patriarchal mockery and misogyny, sometimes in subtle ways, and sometimes in not so subtle ways.
Sunny Leone posted a video of herself on Instagram for Women’s Day 2021, celebrating her victories over the years. She recounted how she received sexist and critical comments, hate mail and no support when she was younger, and how she has now made her way into the world as a self-taught woman.
Video Credit: Instagram / sunnyleone
Sunny has really risen through the ranks which makes us think of other women who started at the bottom and reached huge heights thanks to their intelligence, charisma and talent.
Here are some women who found their own way to the top, where they now thrive.
1. Priyanka Chopra
Image Credit: Instagram / priyankachopra
Priyaka Chopra has become a name known around the world through her work and businesses! Not only did she take Bollywood by storm, but she also went to Hollywood to make herself known. She recently opened her own restaurant and she already has a line of hair products!
2. Vidya Balan
Image Credit: Instagram / balanvidya
A well-known actor today, Vidya Balans’ career started off a little shaky. She graduated in sociology and started modeling in the south, but struggled to break through. She had a hard time convincing people of her worth. Now, with raw talent and persistence, she has made a name for herself with movies like Parineeta, Kahaani, and Shakuntala Devi.
3. Rihanna
Image Credit: Instagram / badgalriri
Bad girl Riri has been in the headlines for the past two months, but Rihanna has been splashing in the media since releasing her first song! She stole hearts in 2005 with Pon De Replay, and since then, she’s created her own makeup empire with Fenty Beauty!
4. Anushka Sharma
Image Credit: Instagram / anushkasharma
Anushka Sharma started out as an outsider in the industry. In Bollywood, where relationships can mean everything, she has managed to rise through the ranks and is now a household name. She is also a successful producer in her own right with her production company, Clean Slate Filmz!
5. Sushmita Sen
Image Credit: Instagram / sushmitasen47
Sushmita Sen is a role model for many women, regardless of their age. Not only has she forged her own path through Bollywood, but she’s also a strong and independent woman whose life choices give women around the world hope and inspiration.
6. Oprah Winfrey
Image Credit: Instagram / oprah
Growing up in poverty with her single mother, Oprah has grown to be one of the most iconic self-taught women in the world. She has a globally successful media empire and numerous business accolades to her name! Not only is she known in the United States, but her name rings around the world, and that’s because of her persistence and charisma.
Women are powerful and strong, and although they are held back by patriarchal norms, underhanded men, industries kept in mind, they continue to make their way to the top! These are just a few women who have made their fame through their hard work and charisma.
Hundreds of others are subtly changing the way we see the world by working in every profession on the planet; from a nurse to an astrophysicist!
Let’s take this moment to celebrate the women in our lives and encourage them as they continue to break through ceilings, glass or whatever.
Social and main image credit: Instagram / priyankachopra and Instagram / sunnyleone
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]