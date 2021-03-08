Self-taught women in Bollywood

Working women have always had some kind of handicap in trying to navigate their way in the world. Regardless of profession, women have always faced the weight of patriarchal mockery and misogyny, sometimes in subtle ways, and sometimes in not so subtle ways.

Sunny Leone posted a video of herself on Instagram for Women’s Day 2021, celebrating her victories over the years. She recounted how she received sexist and critical comments, hate mail and no support when she was younger, and how she has now made her way into the world as a self-taught woman.

Video Credit: Instagram / sunnyleone

Sunny has really risen through the ranks which makes us think of other women who started at the bottom and reached huge heights thanks to their intelligence, charisma and talent.

Here are some women who found their own way to the top, where they now thrive.

1. Priyanka Chopra

Image Credit: Instagram / priyankachopra

Priyaka Chopra has become a name known around the world through her work and businesses! Not only did she take Bollywood by storm, but she also went to Hollywood to make herself known. She recently opened her own restaurant and she already has a line of hair products!

2. Vidya Balan

Image Credit: Instagram / balanvidya

A well-known actor today, Vidya Balans’ career started off a little shaky. She graduated in sociology and started modeling in the south, but struggled to break through. She had a hard time convincing people of her worth. Now, with raw talent and persistence, she has made a name for herself with movies like Parineeta, Kahaani, and Shakuntala Devi.

3. Rihanna

Image Credit: Instagram / badgalriri

Bad girl Riri has been in the headlines for the past two months, but Rihanna has been splashing in the media since releasing her first song! She stole hearts in 2005 with Pon De Replay, and since then, she’s created her own makeup empire with Fenty Beauty!

4. Anushka Sharma

Image Credit: Instagram / anushkasharma

Anushka Sharma started out as an outsider in the industry. In Bollywood, where relationships can mean everything, she has managed to rise through the ranks and is now a household name. She is also a successful producer in her own right with her production company, Clean Slate Filmz!

5. Sushmita Sen

Image Credit: Instagram / sushmitasen47

Sushmita Sen is a role model for many women, regardless of their age. Not only has she forged her own path through Bollywood, but she’s also a strong and independent woman whose life choices give women around the world hope and inspiration.

6. Oprah Winfrey

Image Credit: Instagram / oprah

Growing up in poverty with her single mother, Oprah has grown to be one of the most iconic self-taught women in the world. She has a globally successful media empire and numerous business accolades to her name! Not only is she known in the United States, but her name rings around the world, and that’s because of her persistence and charisma.

Women are powerful and strong, and although they are held back by patriarchal norms, underhanded men, industries kept in mind, they continue to make their way to the top! These are just a few women who have made their fame through their hard work and charisma.

Hundreds of others are subtly changing the way we see the world by working in every profession on the planet; from a nurse to an astrophysicist!

Let’s take this moment to celebrate the women in our lives and encourage them as they continue to break through ceilings, glass or whatever.

Social and main image credit: Instagram / priyankachopra and Instagram / sunnyleone