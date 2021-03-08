Entertainment
Bobby Deol: I never cared about awards, my fathers were a legend, I didn’t receive a single best actor award
Award-winning actor Bobby Deol for his Ashram web series talks about the importance of awards to him and playing various roles in this phase of his career.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED MARCH 08, 2021 11:52 am IST
Class of 83 and Ashram – these two web projects, in a way, put Bobby Deol back on the map. Fueled by the popularity of his comeback, recognition in the form of awards also began.
He recently received the Best Actor award for Ashram at a ceremony, but ask him how much importance he attaches to it, and he doesn’t. My father (the old actor Dharmendra), who was a legend, did not receive the award for best actor all his life. I grew up seeing this, I didn’t think he needed it. He had the love of people, that was his prize, if that’s what makes you who you are. I think the rewards get special the more the fans are happy. It’s like giving them something when you get one, for their love and appreciation, the 52-year-old says.
His reaction, however, when he was rewarded, was a reaction of gratitude. He continues: As an actor, I just wanted to understand my potential and make the best use of it. In a way, I tried to make the most of it. Fortunately, I was rewarded for it. All thanks to the fans, who made it possible.
Currently, what Deol occupies are projects such as Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and the remake of the 1982 film Arth.
Does he feel more pressure on him now that he’s doing well, compared to a few years ago when he was going through a lean phase? The actor says he’s always been there. People look at me differently as an actor. Not every project can showcase your potential, sometimes you pick topics where you might think the character is interesting. Other characters in the same storyline might interest me more, and might overshadow you, so I think it’s still like that, you have to take a chance. With me, I know that I will always try to do my best, he explains.
