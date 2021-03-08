10 Amazing Actresses From The Early 1930s In Hollywood – Movie Stories

Its International Women’s Day and what better way to celebrate than by watching some famous female heroes from the early 1930s pre-code – the movies.



A lot of people have this misconception that the movies of yesteryear were sexist. Whether women howled as they were taken from a monstrous beast or could only be successful if they fell in love. Only a strong, burly man could save them from their cowardly morals or from the evils of the world.

For some movies from every decade, that’s true. Hollywood has, and so far, tends to be a misogynistic racket run by drug addict producers and maniacal directors trying to nudge and coax their actresses into submission.

The pre-code era itself was far from perfect, there was still room for women to succeed. The starlets who hit the big screen and the characters they played had intelligence, sexuality and, lastly, common sense. As they harnessed their stockings to hail a walk, or spoke only innuendo, they lit the celluloid with their wits and wits.

Recently on this site I watched the truly amazing Dorothy Arzner, the only director working during that time. But I would also like to celebrate ten of my favorite actresses of the time.

Joan Blondell (1906 1979)

Blondell was a vaudeville star who would become best known for his shrewd work with Warner Bros. His wide eyes and sassy made him a staple while appearing alongside his friend Glenda Farrell in numerous films. She made a splash in the 1930s by posing partially nude for a publicity photo. However, her work has made her unforgettable over the decades, and the public will recognize her better nowadays as a Vi restaurant waitress in Fat.

To watch: The Greeks had a word for them (1932}, The Public Enemy (1931,) Gold Diggers Of 1933 .. (1933)

–



Barbara Stanwyck (1907 1990)

Stanwyck is best known for her work in Billy Wilders Double indemnity (1944.) However, even before that, she was causing a sensation in groundbreaking films. She became a star in Frank Capras Ladies at leisure (1930) while his work in Baby face (1933) saw her become an icon. In the latter, her character uses her sexuality to rise to the top, leaving no man alike. Stanwyck was breathtaking in everything she did.

To watch: Ladies of Leisure (1930,) Night nurse, baby face

–

Norma Shearer (1902 1983)

Norma. Shearer. Here is an actor who could cut you off with one look one minute and woo you the next. She is still celebrated today as a feminist trailblazer, playing characters who owned their passion and their lives. In The Divorced (1930), Shearer gives the camera an evil stare as he decides to cheat on her cheating husband that you will melt with excitement. His iconic performance in this role won him an Oscar.

To watch: The Divorced (1930) Smilin Through (1932), Private Lives (1931)

–

Jean Harlow (1911 1937)

It’s always funny to me that Jean Harlow is considered the ultimate blonde bombshell when one of his most famous roles played a redhead. Harlow was best known for her comedic talent as well as being an extreme vampire. Her popularity was so great that she was still considered one of the biggest stars of the time. The great tragedy is that we couldn’t see more of Jean Harlow, who died at the age of 26. However, the films that stuck with keep his tenacity and spirit alive.

To watch: Red haired woman, Hells Angels, hold your man

–

Mae West (1893 1980)

My first encounter with West was an over-the-top (iconic) drag-queen performance on RuPauls Drag Race with infuriating innuendos, debauchery behavior and sensational sexual appeal. Turns out it was pretty perfect. While West had a nice levity to go with it all, she filled the screen with her huge and unique personality. West often played opposite Carey Grant, but she was the only legend in these films.

To watch: Night after night (1932), she wronged him (1933,) Je suis pas un ange (1933).

–

Marlène Dietrich (1901 1992)

Hailing from Berlin, Germany, Dietrich was perhaps one of the most iconic actors in cinemas. Dietrich broke down barriers to female expression on the big screen, especially in Morocco (1930) where, dressed in a white suit, she kisses another woman (in a role that has earned her a single Oscar nomination). Unforgettable, Dietrich will work as a humanitarian until his death.

To watch: Morocco (1930), The Blue Angel (1930) Shanghai Express (1932)

–

Kay Francis (1905 1968)

You will never forget the first time you saw a Kay Francis movie. There was something so bright about her. Shed draws you into the story and the storyline, dazzling you with his acting. I am not the only one who thinks this. In fact, during the pre-code era, Kay Francis was the top female star and highest paid actress with Warner Bros. It was a well-deserved title for her.

To watch: Strangers in Love (1932), The House on 56e Street (1932), Trouble In Paradise (1936)

–

Sylvia Sidney (1910 1999)

An absolute queen. While his future films would give him the most critical success, you won’t forget any of his performances in the pre-coded time. With eyes and a smile that light up the setting, Sidney was simply stunning. One of her most iconic roles has seen her engage in a battle of wits with her hapless husband in Dorothy Arzners Joyfully We’re Going to Hell (1932).

Later in life she will be featured in Tim Burton movies Beetlejuice (1988) and Attacks on Mars! (1996).



To watch: Merrily We Go To Hell (1932,) Street Scene (1931,) City Streets (1931)

–

Miriam Hopkins (1902 1972)



While some of her roles were often seen as risky, Hopkins was amazing in everything she did – and she did it all. From the pain-filled story of a rape victim to a woman who falls in love with two men, Hopkins has made some statements with his performances. She will also appear in several films by Ernst Lubitsch including Trouble On Paradise (1932) with Kay Francis.

Last but not least, she was a horror icon in Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde (1933), playing (enormously) the unfortunate Ivy.

To watch: Dr Jekyll and Hyde (1931), Design For Living (1933), The Story of Drake Temple (1933).

–



Claudette Colbert (1903 1996)

You may have already read that Colbert is one of my favorite actors. With striking black hair and round eyes, Colbert is so talented; a natural delivery and chemistry with almost everyone she’s been on screen with (especially with Hopkins in The smiling lieutenant (1931)) Whether she is bathing in donkey milk, showing an ankle to stop a car or singing over the underwear, Colbert has honored us with so many impeccable performances.

Best pre-code movies: It Happened One Night (1934), The Sign of the Cross (1932), Honor Among Lovers (1931)

–

It’s just a selection, a highlight if you will, and I focused on the actors who are my favorite. I will be back every Monday to learn more about these fantastic women. In the meantime, leave a few of your favorites in the comments below!

–

