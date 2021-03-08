Zendaya grateful for “incredible” SeeHer award | Entertainment





Zendaya hailed her SeeHer Award an “incredible honor” at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (03/07/21). The 24-year-old star received the honor – which is awarded to women who “push boundaries, challenge stereotypes and recognize the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape” – at Sunday’s ceremony by her ‘Malcolm & Marie’ co-star John David Washington, and she used her speech to reflect on gratitude. Introducing his friend, John David said: “What struck me the most, beyond his incredible talent, was his wisdom and discernment. “At 24, Zendaya is already a formidable actor, but he is also a formidable force for good.” The ‘Greatest Showman’ star then said, “I’ll start off by saying thank you very much to John David Washington. I’m incredibly lucky to have you as a friend, but also as a stage partner. “Thank you to the Critics Choice Association for this incredible honor and SeeHer. It means a lot to me, I think, as I was thinking of things to say, the only real thing I can think of is gratitude. “This word keeps coming to my mind, especially with the year that everyone had to continue to be grateful for every moment, big and small, to be grateful and for the people of our world and our world. life, who make the work we do possible, to continue to make sure that we cling a little closer to our loved ones, to make sure that we call them, recognize them and tell them that we love them. “And, and take moments like this and I absolutely wouldn’t be here without the amazing women who paved the way for me to be here, so extremely grateful for these women.” Zendaya concluded by admitting that the recognition seemed “very, very special” to her. She said, “So, yeah, that’s very, very special. And thank you very much. And for not using the word again but I’m incredibly grateful for this moment.” The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ actress is the fifth woman to receive the honor, following in the footsteps of Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Claire Foy and Gal Gadot. And in a video montage before Zendaya accepted the award, Kristen was part of a group of women to share their support for the actress. She said, “I don’t want to inspire the next generation, I want them to inspire me, and that’s how I think it should be. “These younger generations of actresses – Zendaya being a shining star among them – are really pushing the conversation about progress in a new and wonderful way, and I’m excited and grateful to listen to them.”

