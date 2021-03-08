4 Bollywood celebrities who own the most expensive and luxurious homes (think Rs 100 crores +)





Trust the actors of Bollywood to make some of the best real estate investments that rise in value and promise big returns. Over a period of time, established players have brought luxury properties to major Mumbai locations at a steep price. Taking you to the homes of four Indian celebrities who own the most expensive homes worth over Rs 100 crore. 4 Bollywood Actors Who Own Luxurious Homes Worth Rs 100 Crores + 1. Shah Rukh Khan Talk about plush houses and Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat at the top of the list. The iconic monument is also a popular tourist destination. The place was purchased by SRK from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust in 2001. The expansive seafront mansion is a Category III heritage villa dating from the 1920s and was originally named Villa Vienna. The six-story bungalow was designed by Gauri Khan, together with architect-designer Kaif Faquih. I don’t like minimalist spaces, I like warm, eclectic, personal and collectable things. My house has been built gradually over the years to collect things that I am passionate about. It is essential to create something of your own ” Gauri Khan told Vogue India. The house consists of several bedrooms, living spaces, gymnasium, swimming pool, library and personal auditorium, making it one of the most expensive residences in the world. Price: Rs 200 crores, according to HT 2. Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan is a proud owner of priceless estates and one of his most valuable possessions is Jalsa. The house stands tall and proud on VL Mehta Road in Juhu, Mumbai, where the Bachchans have resided for over three decades. Jalsa is a matter of refined taste and has special exquisite furniture, unique wall prints, Indian motifs and exclusive works of art. Covering over 10,125 square feet, the two-story home also has a stunning backyard. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan also owns other bungalows like Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa. Price: Between Rs 100-120 crores, according to IndiaTV 3. Shilpa Shetty Actor Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s seafront home, Kinara, located in Juhu, Mumbai is a royal residence. The golden accents, the majestic chandeliers, the high ceilings, the huge living room, the Zen garden are some of the house’s strong points. The house is made with Vastu and Feng Shui in mind. One thing you can’t miss at Shetty is the exquisite art installations, a life-size wooden horse statue, the palm tree statue outside. The house is quite spacious and includes a gym, huge bedrooms, large living areas, modern kitchen and more. The couple also own a Rs 100 crore bungalow in Britain called Raj Palace. According to the Inuth report, the house is located in Saint George Hill, which makes John Lennon, Elton John and Cliff Richard their neighbor. Price: Rs 100 crores, according to INUth by Indian Express. 4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ‘first major investment after the wedding was the purchase of a magnificent mansion in the Encino neighborhood, an upscale neighborhood of Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. The couple spent $ 20 million. dollars to buy the house (around Rs 144 crore) and live just minutes away from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. This particular sale was among the highest on record at Encino, according to Variety. Price: around Rs 144 crore Now read: Interior photos of 5 lavish Bollywood celebrity homes in Bandra, Mumbai 4 Lesser Known Facts About Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa House In Mumbai Inside Parineeti Chopra’s house in Mumbai facing the sea through these 19 photos and videos SaferEntertainment

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos