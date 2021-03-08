Stephen Chow, frequent co-star of late actor Ng Man Tat, attends his vigil





They had collaborated to great success in comedies such as Fight Back To School (1991) and Justice, My Foot! (1992) but had not worked together since Shaolin Soccer in 2001. Since the death of actor Ng Man Tat about two weeks ago, many Hong Kong media have questioned whether his frequent collaborator, actor-director Stephen Chow, would appear in his wake. On Sunday March 7, Chow, 58, showed up to pay tribute to Ng, 70, who died on February 27 of liver cancer. He showed up with his older sister Kelly Chow around 4 p.m., wearing a cap and dressed in black. He stayed at the vigil for about nine minutes and left without speaking to the media. Ng’s younger brother, Ng Lee Tat, told Hong Kong media that Chow offered his condolences to the family the day before. “My brother had always said that he and Stephen were good friends,” Ng Lee Tat said. But there had been signs earlier that Chow and Ng Man Tat were less friends than before. In previous interviews, Ng said he didn’t fall out with Chow, but admitted that their friendship was not like it used to be. Chow also did not visit Ng when the latter was in the hospital undergoing treatment. Ng’s vigil was attended by other Hong Kong celebrities including “Heavenly King” Andy Lau, actress Sandra Ng and director Johnnie To. Other celebrities sent wreaths, including the other three “Heavenly Kings” – Aaron Kwok, Jacky Cheung and Leon Lai, as well as actors Chow Yun Fat, Louis Koo, Sean Lau and Donnie Yen. Sandra Ng, who has starred in several films with Ng Man Tat such as All For The Winner (1990) and Royal Tramp (1992), told Hong Kong media after attending the vigil that she had wanted to work with Ng on movies lately. years, but they couldn’t do it due to her busy schedule. The 55-year-old actress said she didn’t take one last look at him because she wanted to remember her look when she was alive. More than 100 fans also bid farewell to Ng after the vigil opened to the public around 6 p.m. Sunday. Her body was cremated on Monday after her funeral, as her family announced they would bring her ashes back to Malaysia for burial as per her wish. Ng was married to Malaysian Hou Shan Yan and they have two children – a 24-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son. He had a pair of twin daughters, 42, with his first wife Mak Lee Lee. He also had a daughter, aged around 30, with former Hong Kong actress Lo Siu Chi.







