Critics Choice Awards analysis: Maria Bakalova may have more to celebrate than ‘Nomadland’

For the second Sunday in a row, a group of journalists weighed in on the film awards season (this time with a much more polished virtual ceremony). Last week was the increasingly controversial Hollywood Foreign Press Association with its 78th Golden Globe Awards. This week it was the Critics Choice Association with its well, our, since being, full disclosure, a longtime voting member of the 26th Critics Choice Awards.

It must be said from the outset that between the two groups, there is only one person who is also among the nearly 10,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences who will determine the 93rd Oscars ceremony ( nomination vote for which is currently pending) HFPA Member Lisa Lu these results therefore do not directly suggest what the Academy will do.

But, in a season like this, when Academy members haven’t mingled as they usually do and are therefore, in many cases, seeking advice on which movies to prioritize, those earlier awards might have a bearing on them. greater influence than usual.

So? CCA voters echoed the HFPA’s choices in several key categories. Nomadland, the winner of the top Globe for dramas (Next movie Borat won the first Globe in musicals / comedies), received the award for best film and its director Chloe Zhao, who has been the subject of questionably timed whispers in recent days, took home the award for best director (making her only the second woman to win the award, after The Hurt Lockerof Kathryn bigelow).

The awards for Best Picture and Best Director Critics’ Choice haven’t been big predictors of the corresponding Oscars in recent years, the former failed to repeat itself in four of the last six, while the latter failed to repeat itself in four of the last six. repeated as four of the last six. The Chicago 7 trial (which won the prize for best theater ensemble, a great consolation before the SAG Awards), Threatening (which won the awards for Best Foreign Language Film, for which it is not Oscar-eligible, and Best Young Actor / Actress, for Adorable Eight Alan kim), et al, should not throw in the towel yet.

The end Chadwick boseman again withstood stiff competition to win the best actor for Ma Rainey’s black background, as was widely expected. (Boseman had received the Globe theater actor, while Boratof Sacha Baron Cohen received the award for musical / comedic actor.) and Daniel Kaluuya won the award for best supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah, solidifying his position as a man to beat in this race.

The other repeated winner: the score of Soul, composed by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon batiste.

Even more interesting are the categories in which CCA and HFPA differ. Best Globes Actress Went To The United States vs. Billie Holidayof Andra’s Day (drama) and I care a lotof Rosamund Pike (musical comedy); CCA voters nominated the first but not the second, and chose to honor instead Promising young womanof Carey mulligan, a big boost to his campaign, especially given the satisfaction of CCA votersFrances mcdormand– anchored Nomadland.

Promising young womanof Emerald Fennell also won Best Original Screenplay on Trialof Aaron Sorkin, who won the Single Globe screenplay, suggesting that she and her film shouldn’t be underestimated.

The other female actor award, best supporting actress, went to BoratBulgarian escape Maria bakalova. The 24-year-old was forced to compete in one of the leading actress categories at the Globes and lost to Pike; here she was back in the support race, facing formidable veterans like Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Olivia colman (The father) and Yuh-Jung Youn (Threatening), and came away the winner. Considering that the last 13 recipients of this Critics Choice Award have won the corresponding Oscar, she and her supporters must be feeling a lot better than a week ago (when Mauritanianof Jodie foster which was not nominated for the Critics Choice Award won the Globe in this category).

Meanwhile, Zhao’s Nomadland screenplay won the Critics Choice Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, after losing in the Single Screenplay category at the Globes. Palm springs Upset Globe winner Borat in the best comedy category. And One night in Miami won the award for best song for “Speak Now”, which was composed and performed by Leslie Odom, Jr., also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the film, leading among others, Life to come“Io Si”, which won the Globe.

The “below the line” categories were everywhere.Nomadland, with his famous long traveling shot, won the award for best photography. Ma Rainey’s black background won Best Hair & Makeup and Best Costume Design. Mank won the best production design. Trial and Sound of metal tied for best editing. And Principle prevailed in the VFX category.

On Monday morning, the 10 nominees for the Best Producers Guild of America Award, which should offer much more valuable clues to the thoughts of Academy members, given that 614 Academy members are producers, most of whom are from presumably at the PGA, and that the PGA, like the Academy, use a preferential ballot to select its nominees and winners.