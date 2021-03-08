Guilt, envy, mistrust: the deployment of the vaccine generates mixed emotions | Life and entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Before posting a selfie with her COVID-19 vaccination card on Twitter, Aditi Juneja debated whether to include an explanation of why she was eligible for a vaccine.

The first draft of the tweet had an explanation, says Juneja, a 30-year-old New York lawyer.

After some thought, she decided to put aside the fact that her body mass index is considered obese, which puts her at a higher risk of serious illness if infected. A friend who revealed the same reason on social media was greeted with hateful comments, and Juneja wanted to avoid that.

The deployment of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States offers hope that the pandemic that has changed life around the world will finally end. But as distribution expands in the United States, varying eligibility rules and unequal access to coveted doses also engender guilt, envy, and judgment among those who had their doses, especially individuals. apparently young and healthy and the millions who are still eagerly awaiting their turn.

Adding to the question of who should get the shots is the feeling of dispersal of the deployment and the feeling that some might be playing with the system. Faced with a patchwork of confusing planning systems, many who are not so technically savvy or socially connected have been left behind even as new swathes of people become eligible.

Envy and moral judgments about whether others deserve to be prioritized are understandable and could reflect concerns about the possibility of getting vaccinated or getting vaccinated for our loved ones, says Nancy Berlinger, bioethicist at Hastings Center.

There’s the fear of missing out, or the fear of missing out on behalf of your parents, she says.

Stereotypes about what the disease looks like also raise doubts about people’s eligibility, although it won’t always be clear why someone has been vaccinated. In other cases, Berlinger says the judgments might reflect ingrained prejudices about smoking and obesity, versus conditions that society might deem more virtuous, such as cancer.

Yet even if a mass vaccination campaign is doomed to have imperfections, Berlinger noted that the goal is to prioritize people based on medical evidence on those most at risk of infection.

Nonetheless, the uneven deployment and varying rules across the country have decisions challenged by local officials.

In New Jersey, 58-year-old software developer Mike Lyncheski was surprised to learn in January that smokers of all ages were eligible, as he knew older people at the time who were still waiting to smoke. be vaccinated.

There didn’t seem to be a medical rationale for this, says Lyncheski, who is not yet eligible for vaccines. He also noted that there was no way to confirm that people are smokers, leaving the door open for cheating.

Suspicion is fueled by reports from line breakers or those extending eligibility definitions. In New York City, Soul Cycle instructor got vaccinated after teachers became eligible in January, Daily Beast reported, and later apologized for her terrible error in judgment. In Florida, two women wore hats and glasses disguise themselves as old people in the hope of scoring hits. Hospital board members, administrators and donors also got vaccinated early on, raising complaints about unfair access.

This is why some feel compelled to explain why they were able to get vaccinated. In an Instagram post, Jeff Klein held up his vaccination card and noted that he had been given a chance to get vaccinated as a volunteer at a mass vaccination center.

I certainly mentioned it on purpose, because I didn’t want people to get the wrong idea, says Klein, a 44-year-old musician in Austin, TX.

As she waited for an injection in Jacksonville, Florida, Amanda Billy, 33, said it could be frustrating to see people her age in other states posting about vaccination. She understood that deployments in states vary, but was feeling anxious because she had a health issue that makes COVID-19 very real and scary.

I’m just glad for them that they have it. But also, I want it, she said in an interview before getting vaccinated for the first time.

Others find they are open to criticism when they share the news that they’ve had a chance. Public figures in particular could become the target of doubts from strangers.

In New York City, local television news co-host Jamie Stelter posted a photo of herself after taking the first photo earlier this month. Many responses were positive, but others noted that she did not look old enough or needed to be dating.

Afterward, Stelter co-host Pat Kiernan weighed in and tweeted that the comment you don’t look so sick to me that she received was proof of the hell COVID us in. has placed.

For Juneja, the decision to get the vaccine after becoming eligible was not an easy one, given the difficulties she knew others had in securing appointments due to technology, language or language. other obstacles. But she realized it wouldn’t help her refrain from getting the vaccine.

It’s not like with other types of things where I might give my place to someone else who I think is more in need, she says. We’re sort of in this situation where we can only really decide for ourselves.

Candice Choi, Associated Press Health & Science reporter, covered the pandemic and the vaccine rollout in the United States.