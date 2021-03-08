Arshi Khan reveals character details in upcoming Bollywood debut album ‘Trahimam’





Arshi Khan will soon be making his debut in an upcoming Bollywood film. The Vish The actor previously said she has no interest in acting in movies, but it appears the actor has changed his mind and made different plans for herself. In an interview with Spotboye, she revealed details of her character in her first film. Read also | Who is Arshi Khan? Everything you need to know about the real story of the model Arshi Khan’s debut in Bollywood Arshi Khan has revealed that she will play the role of Champa, a simple villager in her first film. The title of the film is Trahimam. In the interview with Spotboye, Arshi Khan said, “I’m really, really excited for the project. The director I’m working with picked me for this character. Audiences will be able to see me in a completely different avatar role. a village girl named ‘Champa’. It’s a woman-oriented movie with a great story. “The director of the film, Dushyant Pratap Singh had shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring Arshi wearing her costume for the film. He also shared footage from an interview with the cast and crew, adding their own twist to the viral “ Pawri ” meme. Dushyant Singh also revealed the scene they were filming at the time, as well as the film’s title. It also featured actor Anurag Singh Tomar who plays the role of a police inspector in the film. Dushyant Singh is known for movies like The hundred dollars and The Star Gazers of India. Read also | Arshi Khan’s boyfriend, his family and his career; Everything you need to know about the ‘Vish’ actor Arshi Khan Movies and TV Shows Prior to his foray into the entertainment industry, Arshi Khan was a model. She was one of the most popular participants in a reality TV show in 2017. She made her Tamil debut with the film Malli Mishtu. She was also seen in the historic 4D Bollywood film The last empress. Arshi has also been featured in several music videos that have garnered millions of views. She has been seen as Kalakini on Vish and like Nayantara at Savitri Devi College and Hospital. She has also appeared on a handful of web series. Read also | Rubina Dilaik shares videos from her recent ‘pawri’, Grooves on ‘Rashke Qamar’ Read also | Aly Goni’s birthday: from Jasmin Bhasin to Rahul Vaidya, the stars pay beautiful wishes Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







