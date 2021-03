Explained: How will BJP benefit from actor Mithun Chakraborty’s participation in the party?

Popular Bollywood actor and former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on March 7, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Calling his time at TMC a bad decision, he said he joined the BJP to serve the poor. ‘Banglar Chele’ vs. ‘Banglar Meye’ Addressing the rally at the Brigade Parade Ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chakraborty a “Banglar Chele” (son of Bengal), an apparent misunderstanding of the TMC slogan Bangla Nijer Meye ke Chai (Bengal wants its own daughter) who refers to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal. The BJP has been trying for some time to chain itself into a popular Bengali face to counter Banerjee. Reports of parties’ attempts to get former Indian cricket team captain and BCCI chairman Sourav Ganguly on board have been around for some time, but the former cricketer has reportedly told his close entourage that he did not wish to join politics. The BJP has also made efforts to reach out to Bengali film industry icon Prosenjit Chatterjee. On January 23, Chatterjee also attended the Prime Minister’s event at the Victoria Memorial on the anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. However, he also denied having political ambitions. Celebrity rush Unlike the 2016 Assembly polls, this time the BJP tried to attract as many celebrities as possible, especially from the Bengali film industry, into the holiday fold to project a pro-Bengal approach. From Rudranil Ghosh, Yash Dasgupta, Hiran Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar, Srabanti Chatterjee to popular actors in the American television industry, the BJP has amassed the power of the stars to counter the TMC’s high celebrity quotient. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Bangladeshi actor Firdous also campaigned for the TMC. As an actor with pan-Indian popularity, besides being a household name in Bengal, Mithun Chakraborty is expected to be a huge crowd shooter at BJP rallies and town halls. JOIN NOW: The telegram chain explained express Focus on Nandigram Mithun Chakrabarty shares a good relationship with former Minister of State turned BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who fights CM Mamata Banerjee from the high-profile headquarters in Nandigram. The actor campaigned for Adhikari in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, which the latter won. Once again, Adhikari leverages the power of the Chakrabortys star to secure a victory.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos