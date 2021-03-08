Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ opens with a moan in China





11:04 PM PST 03/07/2021



by



Patrick brzeski



In the wake of China’s $ 1.2 billion box office during the Lunar New Year holiday, Hollywood titles generated lukewarm sales. Warner Bros. ‘ “Tom and Jerry” won just $ 1.4 million in its second weekend.

Hollywood cinema has a sad start in 2021 in the huge Chinese theater market. After the fourth-place debut of Warner Bros. ‘ Tom and Jerry a week ago, Disney’s Raya and the last dragon opened in third place this weekend, with just $ 8.4 million. This total could seem considerable in the anemic theater markets of the West Raya opened to the top of the North American box office with $ 8.6 million, but that’s a paltry sum compared to the hundreds of millions domestic Chinese tentpoles have earned in recent times. Disney’s animated Southeast Asian fantasy was beaten by Chinese New Year blockbusters Hi Mom and End of Game, at $ 22.9 million and $ 10.7 million, respectively, according to Artisan Gateway data. Wanda’s Detective Chinatown 3was neck and neck with Raya throughout the weekend as well, earning $ 8.1 million Friday through Sunday after 24 days of release. Hi MomChina’s cumulative crude climbed to $ 783.4 million (the second-largest total on record in China), DC3to $ 680.3 million and End of Game to $ 89.7 million. Despite its sweet commercial reception, Raya received fairly positive reviews from Chinese moviegoers. The film currently scores 9.1 on the Maoyan ticket service, 8.8 on Alibaba’s Taopiapiao and 7.4 on the Douban cinephile site. Those numbers could mean a modest take for the film, but it’s unlikely to be a Disney Pixar-like comeback. Soul fired at the end of last year. Soul opened at just $ 5.5 million in December, largely because Disney mounted almost no pre-release marketing campaigns for the film, but it did go on to make $ 57 million. But Soul received rave reviews from 9.6, 9.5 and 9.2 moviegoers on ticketing and review platforms as RayaRatings of have been just above average so far by local standards. Tom and Jerry, meanwhile, earned just $ 1.4 million in his second weekend, bringing his Chinese total to $ 14.8 million. The live action / animation hybrid grossed $ 23 million in North America.







