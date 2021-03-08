Endearing photo of Anushka Sharma with her daughter Vamika breaks the internet, courtesy of Virat Kohli





Image source: INSTAGRAM/@VIRAT.KOHLI Endearing photo of Anushka Sharma with her daughter Vamika breaks the internet On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli dedicated a heartfelt message to his wife Anushka Sharma and their newborn daughter Vamika. The cricketer ace took to his Instagram and posted an adorable invisible photo of the mother-daughter duo, as well as a sweet note for the woman in his life. He said: “Seeing the birth of a child is the most frightening, amazing and incredible experience that a human being can have. After witnessing this, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life in them. It is because they are much stronger than us men. “ Celebrating the occasion of International Women’s Day, he added: << Happy Women's Day to the fiercest, most compassionate and strongest woman in my life and to the one who will grow up to be like her mother. . And also a Happy Women's Day to all. the extraordinary women of the world. “In the photo, Anushka can be seen cradling the baby with a bright smile on her face. However, Vamika's face is hidden in the frame, but it is a cute and heartwarming sight nonetheless. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on January 11. Last year in August, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021. The actress displayed her baby bump in a cute photo and wrote: “And then there were three of us! January 2021 “Virat also shared the same adorable photo on his social media with the same caption. The duo got married in a fairytale wedding that the couple’s family and friends only attended on December 11, 2017. After their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted large receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple reportedly met for the first time on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before being tied up. Meanwhile, on the job front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie “ Zero, ” co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects – the Amazon Prime Video web series “ Pataal Lok ” and the Netflix movie. “Bulbul” -With ANI inputs







