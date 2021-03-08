Absolute Binge Entertainment Acquires Story Rights For Delhi Cop Seema Dhaka To Create Web Series









Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI / NewsView): Seema Dhaka is the first Delhi police officer to be promoted in turn, after finding 76 missing children in the space of three months. From now on, a web series will be created to present the inspiring story of this policewoman.

The rights for the same have been acquired by Absolute Binge Entertainment, an upcoming production house that plans to make content-driven web series and movies.

Absolute Binge Entertainment is the subsidiary of Absolute India Newspaper Group. Absolute India is one of the leading entertainment dailies with a presence in Mumbai, Delhi and Bhopal. The company is owned by Yogendra Chaturvedi. Speaking about the acquisition of the rights to the Seema Dhaka story, Yogendra Chaturvedi says, “Through Absolute Binge Entertainment, we want to bring real life stories to the audience in the form of movies or web series. Life stories. When we got to know about Seema Dhaka story, we immediately contacted her to find out about the rights of her life story. After many creative discussions, she was delighted to partner with us. She is a story that needs to be told. Soon we will be announcing our female lead who will play Seema Dhaka. “

Adds Seema Dhaka, “When ABE approached me about acquiring the rights to do a web series based on my life, I was surprised. More than me, I want the public to see the struggles that these 76 children and their families went through. So, I decided to give the rights. I will be happy if an actor like Taapsee Pannu or Vidya Balan will play my character in the web series. “

