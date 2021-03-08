WomensDay: Khyatee Kanchan, Bollywood Decorator, Talks Industry Challenges | Hindi movie news





On International Women’s Day, we met Khyatee Kanchan, decorator from Bollywood. She has worked in over 200 commercials and films including Ugly Aur Pagli, Phoonk 2, Badmaash Company and currently works in Maidaan. Talking to us about her work, Khyatee says: The best thing about being a decorator in Bollywood is the power to translate a simple or eccentric idea and make it plausible. In the cinema, as in life, a house is the reflection of the time spent inside its walls by the people who inhabit it. A room, its colors, shapes and textures, act like a mirror that shows the preferences, personality and habits of the occupant of the house. Being able to bring all of these nuances to life is the most exciting and rewarding part of the job. Imagine designing a full-fledged Bollywood song with 200 dancers in a 1950s locker room at an Olympic stadium in Rome. It is not every day that we make our profession. But as a production designer, I manage to turn an idea into reality. The payoff of creating something that moves and entertains audiences is well worth it. Khyatee has always been a crafty child and loved decorating and redecorating her bedroom over and over again. With a flair for design and craftsmanship, she studied architecture in Mumbai. During my first year of architecture, I became interested in cinema as a discipline and never looked back.



It’s difficult to be a production designer in the industry. She explains: A career in film is often seen as a more glamorous alternative to the traditional 9 to 5 year old job. While it does have its glamorous moments, most of the time filmmaking, and production design in particular, is anything but. The work in this somewhat patriarchal department is demanding, the hours are often long and the challenges seemingly insurmountable. Personally, the hardest part is convincing the production to pay for the vision! From my school days, a few contemporary films have left an indelible impression on her for their visual language and Khyatee is inspired by Suzanne Merwanji for her work from Dil Chahta Hai to Gully Boy. So what’s her message on Women’s Day, we ask, and she says, devote yourself to learning as much as possible. Know that learning never ends, no matter what stage you are at. You will never learn all of this and hopefully it challenges and excites you. Travel and observe. Inspiration will come to you at the strangest times, so be prepared to accept it. Here to strong women: May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them up.

