PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios 21/4/21 (“Kingdom of Cute”, Robin Hood Dooney and Character Prowling)

Welcome to a new day and to the most magical place in the world, with a little pixie dust, but still magical. Join us and find out how we spent our day researching information to share with all of you.

For some reason this week the days start off like it’s going to be a long, cloudy and dreary day, which works for us as it means a lot of guests will be waiting to arrive later when the sun is shining.

We are now addicted to the fast transport of buses, although they do not have the same novelty as the monorail or the ferry. However, it is a good business to get to the park in less than 10 minutes.

Unfortunately, not much has changed with the construction of the castle.

Except now more construction material has been parked in the once beautifully filled moat.

The Peoplemover still does not move. We’re also counting the days until one of our favorite staples is open and moving again.

The Mad Tea Party is still undergoing renovations, but that just means our tea parties are a bit quieter at the moment with the inclusion of cookies.

The canopy of TRON Lightcycle / Run is progressing. It looks like there are only 3-4 pieces left to install.

Obviously all the hard work and no play makes us boring, but when we got to The Haunted Mansion we walked straight to the right and couldn’t help but ask the cast members why he was so dead in there. Yeah, we went.

Taking a moment as things were a bit quiet at the moment around the castle, we thought about the things we were still missing and can’t wait to see it reopen at the Magic Kingdom. Leave a comment to tell us what you’re missing!

Our choice other than The Peoplemover is Casey’s Corner. The park is not the same without this restaurant.

We stopped in the emporium to find this “Kingdom of Cute” collection created by Jerrod Maruyama. If you want a little more details on this new Disney Home collection, check it out here.

While walking around the park, we may have spotted this little guy getting ready for his audition to join The Dapper Dans.

Coming out of the park, we saw it in a case at the Main Street Cinema: a new Robin Hood Dooney & Bourke collection which will be available at Uptown Jewelers on Monday March 8th.

Construction is still underway at Disney’s Polynesian Resort making it very difficult to get back from Magic Kingdom to the resort, just making us want to complete our loop even faster. However, this image captures a “glimmer of hope”.

Floridian Way is still in development, as far as is known. Honestly, we can’t tell the difference from yesterday.

While we weren’t able to capture the characters in action, we made it to Disney’s Hollywood Studios because we heard about new distant encounters and greetings similar to what Magic Kingdom and EPCOT did with characters behind them. rails or barriers but able to interact somewhat with guests. . We think today was just to test it out, but in the morning you might be able to find characters above the Hyperion Theater or in the grassy areas in front of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

We did get to see a few motorcades, however, as we searched for our elusive characters.

Jessie and Woody love the attention of the crowd.

Minnie in an elegant turn to match her elegant dress.

But that’s all we have for now. Until then, “Ready when you are, CB!”

