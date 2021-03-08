Walter Isaacson’s ‘Code Breaker’ shines a light on the woman at the forefront of CRISPRExBulletin



toggle legend Simon and Schuster Simon and Schuster

In early November 2018, the twins Lulu and Nana were delivered by cesarean section in a Chinese hospital. Their birth would likely have gone unnoticed outside the family, with the exception of one factor: they were the world’s first genetically modified babies.

A Chinese scientist, He Jiankui, ostensibly edited their embryos in an attempt to protect them from infection with the HIV virus, using a gene editing tool called CRISPR. The announcement of the designer babies has been met with horror and outrage, especially in the scientific community. He lost his job and was sentenced to three years in prison.

These potential and profound consequences of gene editing technology are themes that run through Walter Isaacson’s new book The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing and the Future of the Human Race.

At nearly 500 pages, the book delves into the essence of life and the intoxicating world of genomes and genetic coding, or what Isaacson calls “the third great revolution of modern times”, after the atom, and the little that led to the Digital Revolution.

For the uninitiated, those who can’t tell their DNA from RNA, understanding this new frontier of science can be a bit daunting. Take this example at the beginning of the book when Isaacson explains the difference between the two:

“RNA (ribonucleic acid) is a molecule in living cells that is similar to DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid), but it has one more oxygen atom in its sugar-phosphate backbone and a difference in one. of its four bases. “

Isaacson clarifies that RNA has played a leading role both in The Code Breaker, as well as in the life and career of its central character, Jennifer Doudna, who was co-recipient of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the discovery of CRISPR, the gene editing technology.

CRISPR is the unwieldy acronym for Short Palindromic Repeats at Grouped Regular Intervals, which is essentially a natural way to change or replace DNA sequences in a cell. It is tested on food and animals and, to a limited extent, to correct or treat genetic abnormalities such as sickle cell anemia.

Like his previous books on Steve Jobs, Leonardo da Vinci, and Albert Einstein, Isaacson relies heavily on profiles to tell a larger story. In this case, it focuses on Doudna (pronounced DOWD-nuh) to explore the confluence of science, innovation and ethics.

Doudna was raised in Hawaii where, with blonde hair and blue eyes, she says she felt like “a complete freak”. But she loved exploring nature in the surrounding meadows and sugarcane fields, and was encouraged by her father and a biology teacher to reflect on a life devoted to science.

This interest flared when his father gave him a battered paperback copy of James Watson’s The double helix, a living tale of the discovery of the structure of DNA for which he won a Nobel Prize in 1962, along with his fellow biochemists Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins.

Isaacson passionately describes the rising star of Doudna, as she leaves labs and schools, including Harvard and Yale, eventually ending up at the University of California at Berkeley where she heads the chemistry department and the department of molecular and cellular biology.

But Isaacson also pays homage to the many others who, in their own ways, have contributed to the understanding and development of gene editing, weaving compelling vignettes accompanied by glossy photos of scientists and researchers. It’s a wide range of characters, and sometimes the choice seems a bit hit and miss. But, in the end, it helps to convey that these breakthroughs are not created in a bubble, it requires a patchwork of experiences and expertise over many years.

The mini-biographies also highlight the interpersonal relationships and rivalries between scientists. It was revealing to read the fierce competition, backstabbing, and underhanded efforts that can go on as scientists and researchers attempt to publish papers, win prizes, or secure patents first. that could bring in billions of dollars to college. More than once Isaacson wonders if science suffers in the race for glory.

Isaacson doesn’t hold back from Doudna’s strong competitive streak, or her continued competition with Feng Zhang, a Chinese-born researcher at the Broad Institute of MIT. Over the years, the two have been locked in legal battles over patents.

But there is also collaboration between scientists when the need arises, as was the case in 2018. The birth of genetically modified babies in China has been a call to the scientific community at large. He was seen as crossing a red line. Gene editing to fight sickle cell enema was one thing, using technology in the hopes of making babies bigger, smarter, and disease-free was another.

Since then, Doudna has become the face of ethical dialogue around the potential of CRISPR technology by speaking widely, including in Congress, about the promise and serious, if not dangerous, implications of this powerful technology.

Isaacson concludes on a positive note, adding a final chapter on the role of CRISPR technology in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to detect RNA from the coronavirus.

In the epilogue, Isaacson admits what becomes very clear throughout the book that he too has read. The double helix when he was young and, like Doudna, wanted to become a biochemist. He did not do it. Instead, he chose a profession that gives him a prominent place to see this new scientific horizon.