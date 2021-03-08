Men in Kilts: Sam and Graham Make Spooky Stops in Witchcraft and Superstition (RECAP) | Entertainment





[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episode 4 of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, Witchcraft & Superstition.] Sam heughan and Graham McTavishs The Scottish adventure continues in the last Men in kilts episode, Witchcraft & Superstition, in which things take a frightening turn. As with all previous episodes, the guys provide a little historical background to the subject matter, delving into the Scots’ fascination with spirits, paganism, and more. As well as sharing their own superstitions like Sams having to wear a new pair of socks on every marathon he runs, they talk about how Scottish ancestors turned to spirits to guide them through various challenges like battles. Just because they cover some heavy stuff doesn’t mean there’s no room for a little fun along the way. The first stop on the last leg of their journey is Greyfriars Kirk in Edinburgh where they meet a plague doctor and meet historian of death Charlotte Golledge. As well as wandering around the graves and headstones, Sam and Graham take a peek at the old prison cells on the property and Bluidy George Mackenzie’s grave. They hear about the experiences of past visitors of being touched, scratched and knocked out by unseen forces and test out the supposedly haunted space for themselves. Of course, Sam can’t miss a single opportunity to play with Graham, scaring him left and right throughout the episode as they continue their journey, traveling to Wormiston House in Crail. The location is associated with the witches of Scotland, especially their torture. Graham begins their visit to Wormiston by reciting a poem. During their tour, the men learn about the torture methods used against women accused of witchcraft and how they were marked on the face if they weren’t burned at the stake. On a less dreadful note, the men take another detour, traveling to the Outer Hebrides and the Isle of Lewis to visit the standing stones there, which served as the inspiration for Outlanders Craigh Na Dun. The location of the series is best known for being the place where Caitriona balfes Claire touches the stones and travels back in time from the 20th century to the 18th century in Scotland, where she ends up meeting and falling in love with Heughans Jamie Fraser. In a final attempt to recreate a moment when most visitors have their go, Sam reaches out to touch the stones, wondering if they could be as magical as they are. Outlander. Graham tells him it won’t work, but Sams isn’t discouraged in his efforts. Luckily the stones didn’t work any other way Outlander fans would forever wait for the next season of the show without Sam. At the end of their spooky episode, Sam and Graham attend a Baltane, a pagan party involving dancing, bonfire, and traditional clothing. Let’s just say it’s a party that I probably wouldn’t mind attending. Until the next episode, stay tuned as Sam and Grahams continue their adventure inMen in kilts. Men in Kilts: a roadtrip with Sam and Graham, Sunday, 9 / 8c, Starz

