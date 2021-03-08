Entertainment
Bollywood salutes and respects the power of girls on International Women’s Day
On Women’s Day, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share heartfelt messages for women. Bollywood …
On Women’s Day, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share heartfelt messages for women. Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Angad Bedi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rajkummar Rao, Vaani Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Tawla, Juaphi Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh and others shared powerful posts on their respective social media handles. Let’s take a look at some of them …..
Women go around the world. At least my world. Hail and respect to the best.#InternationalWomensDay
– Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 8, 2021
Happy Women’s Day to all the beautiful girls and goddesses out there. Let today remind all of us to love, support and respect each other because a woman is the strongest and sexiest when she supports and appreciates other women. #Happy Women’s Day#Thingpic.twitter.com/HnZnbkzNSG
– Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 8, 2021
My humble gratitude to all the women who have been part of my journey and who continue to inspire me Happy Women’s Day. Which strong woman avatar from my movies do you like the most?#InternationalWomensDaypic.twitter.com/uuox5mRXne
– Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 8, 2021
# HappyWomensDay2021pic.twitter.com/lSCdF473QO
– Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 8, 2021
You hold infinite power in your hearts and minds. Make sure you #ChangeForNothing… because you were supposed to be YOUnique
Happy women’s day@DreamSSbySS
#Happy Women's Day# IWD2021#ChooseToChallenge#WomensDay#Recognition#blessed#joy#DreamSS#ForYourDreamSSpic.twitter.com/WTSTKEsbAy
– SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 8, 2021
She doesn’t follow the crowd, she instead follows the crowd –#Happy Women’s Day# the empowerment of women#women’s power
–
##_##__pic.twitter.com/4QDM85cxOJ
– Urmila Matondkar (rUrmilaMatondkar) March 8, 2021
Every day is Women’s Day … share some of my favorite moments with my favorite women and wish everyone a Happy Women’s Day pic.twitter.com/ZSHYAikynd
– Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 8, 2021
The same message, then, now and forever Happy Women’s Day #WomensDaypic.twitter.com/cDhZyhfTwU
– Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 8, 2021
Celebrate Women’s Day 365 days a year.
Today is one of the days.
– end sood (@SonuSood) March 8, 2021
