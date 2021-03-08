Will be punished if I behaved badly

Taapsee Pannu also reacted to comments by Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman

Mumbai / New Delhi:

Actor Taapsee Pannu, raided last week by income tax officials, said today she had “nothing to fear” and had no idea why the raids had taken place in the first place. “If I did something wrong, I will serve the punishment,” the actor told NDTV in an exclusive interview in which she also spoke about finally being noticed in Bollywood for her roles as evasion.

The 33-year-old actor said she and her family cooperated with the police and answered all of their questions. “I’ve answered all of their questions and if there’s something wrong it will come out. It’s not like I can hide anything if I’ve done something wrong. J have cooperated in any way I can and if there is anything they have found that is wrong I will be more than happy to serve the punishment that comes with it. It is the law of the land. You have decided to ‘being a citizen of the country you will follow that and there is nothing wrong with that, ”she said.

On March 3, the Income Tax Department launched raids on the homes and offices of Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his partners, who launched the now-closed production house Phantom Films. The research, as part of a tax evasion investigation against Phantom Films, conducted at 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, also covered Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of management companies. celebrities and talents KWAN and Exceed.

Many, however, have linked the research to the fact that Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap openly criticize the government and have recently also spoken out in support of farmers’ protests near Delhi. Recently, Ms Pannu had criticized the celebrity refusal in the form of tweets in solidarity with the government after pop star Rihanna’s post on the protests. The actor took a jibe at the pushback and questioned a “tweet” shaking his belief.

“There is no way to know (why the raids) because these are highly confidential procedures. When computer raids have taken place, there is no choice but to follow the procedure,” he said. Taapsee said, describing the raids as “intimidating” at first.

On speculation about taxpayers discovering Rs 5 crore during research, she said: “I was wondering who gives me Rs 5 crore. There were stories of me having a bungalow in Paris. I answered all questions. asked by income tax officers. My family and I cooperated with the IT department. “

The “Thappad” actor also reacted to comments by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the raids.

Nirmala Sitharaman said last week that Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu were also attacked in 2013, but no issues were raised at the time as is the case today. “First of all, I’m not commenting on an individual A or B. (But) since the names were taken, (I mean) the same names were searched in 2013,” she said. in an interaction with reporters at the Indian Women’s Press Corps. It “wasn’t a problem (in 2013). It’s a problem now,” she said.

Taapsee Pannu said: “It was nice of the finance minister to say it was a procedure, don’t sensationalize it.”

The “Pink” star has been viciously criticized for voicing her opinion in social media posts, and her latest comment on the raids drew a vitriolic reaction from actor Kangana Ranaut.

“No one can reach me by stalking me. It doesn’t work on me. Trolls give me so much time… they’re closet lovers,” she smirked.

She also spoke about carving out a niche in Bollywood with her niche roles.

“I had a dream of not being replaceable and now I see that the filmmakers are ready to wait for me. It’s so special for an actor, ”she admitted.

There were auditions once that defeated her. But after the success of “Pink”, Taapsee Pannu had her choice among what she calls “brilliant” roles which allowed her to experiment with various genres.

“It’s an age-old truth that a hit movie changes everything. People have noticed me as a leading woman in Pink. A lot has changed for me for the better,” she said, adding that she would continue to make a “mix” of commercial and offbeat films.