Queen Elizabeth got a message from Prince Philip in Commonwealth Speech – Hollywood Life





Queen Elizabeth’s outfit included a moving tribute to her husband Prince Philip, who is in hospital after heart surgery, during his Commonwealth Day address. queen elizabeth II , 94 years old, babysat her husband Prince philip, 99, is close to his heart during his last public appearance. The monarch addressed the nation in her Commonwealth Day speech while the prince was still in hospital after heart surgery on March 7 and wore the same chrysanthemum brooch she wore on their moonlight. honey in Broadlands, Hampshire, The Express reported. The brooch is made of platinum-set sapphires and diamonds and she had it placed on the left lapel of her blue jacket, which she wore with a matching skirt. She also wore the classic pearls she often wears when paying tribute to her husband and praising the global response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Queen’s brooch is also the same one she wore to celebrate Philip’s 60th and 73rd wedding anniversaries in the past. This can be seen in several of their honeymoon photographs, such as the one below, in which they participated at the start of their post-wedding festivities in a procession through Waterloo Station in November 1947. C ‘ is because of these appearances that the beautiful piece turned out to be an important symbol of their love. During tonight’s speech, the Queen was seen walking down an avenue of Commonwealth flags in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, where her grandson Prince harry and his fiancée Meghan markleThe wedding reception took place in 2018. The BBC’s program was taped to replace the usual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, which was canceled due to COVID restrictions. It was first announced that the Queen would be part of the BBC event, though her husband is still recovering in a medical facility, in an official statement released on March 5. Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Private Hospital in London last month. as a “precautionary measure,” which later turned out to be an infection, and was transferred to Saint-Barthélemy hospital for heart surgery on Wednesday. He returned to King Edward’s, where he currently resides, on Friday. In addition to taking place during Philip’s recovery, Queen Elizabeth’s Commonwealth Day Speech of the Day came just hours before Harry and Meghan’s much-anticipated interview with CBS. Oprah winfrey tunes. In the interview, which is their first since deciding to ‘step down’ from royal duties and move to California last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to explain why they made the decision to leave. England and the difficulties they encounter. met as part of the royal family since his marriage and marriage.

