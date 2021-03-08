Arlington government revamps agreement with developer on Courthouse Plaza | news / arlington





The long-standing land deal between the Arlington County governments and developer JBG Smith in the courthouse area is being extended and could now reach the 22nd century. On March 5, Arlington officials announced that the two parties had signed a letter of intent, in principle agreeing to a restructuring of the land lease that JBG Smith holds on government-owned land in Blocks 2100 to 2300 of Clarendon Boulevard. and the adjacent cinema. parcels on Courthouse Plaza. The county government in the 1980s struck the deal, receiving lease payments for the land while also leasing office space for the county seat of government at the site. Under the revamped land lease agreement, the deal could potentially last another 98 years. Under the restructured agreement: JBG Smith is reportedly providing the Arlington government with a one-time payment of $ 18 million this year. JBG Smith would pay $ 2.5 million per year in rent for the land for the first three years, $ 3.5 million in the fourth year, and then the rent would be subject to an increase of 2% per year thereafter. Every 20 years, an adjustment will be made to take account of inflation, not to exceed 10% at each occurrence. JBG Smith remains responsible for taxes and grounds maintenance fees. JBG Smith can sell all or part of its land lease, but if it disposes of more than 40 percent of its holdings, the county government will receive a predetermined portion of the proceeds. County government approval would be required for any JBG Smith changes on plots exceeding $ 20 million. JBG Smith will have the option to extend the deal until December 31, 2119 (a Sunday, in case someone is planning ahead), but must execute this provision between 2047 and 2052. The letter of intent, which is not binding until it is codified in a lease modification agreement, also makes some minor changes to the county governments’ lease on the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center at 2300 Clarendon Blvd . [Sun Gazette Newspapersprovides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]

