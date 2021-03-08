Entertainment
Bollywood stars flock to web shows
New Delhi: Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have announced the digital debut of actor Sonakshi Sinhas with an untitled original for Amazon Prime Video backed by their company Excel Entertainment. Sinha, who plays a cop on the show, also confirmed a Netflix original called Bulbul Tarang, as many of his contemporaries embrace the Web with its growing popularity.
Last month, actor Shahid Kapoor announced his digital debut in a web series on Amazon Prime Video, with an untitled title drama thriller created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, known to the Amazons The man of the family and Hindi movies such as Go Goa Gone.
According to reports from web portal LetsOTTGlobal, Ajay Devgn could reprise the role of Idris Elba in the remake of the British TV series Luther for Disney + Hotstar which would see the actor play a brilliant murder sleuth. Akshay Kumar previously confirmed an action show called The end for Amazon Prime Video earlier.
There is no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and time again. I can’t wait for Sonakshi Sinha to show us again how girls do it, ”Farhan Akhtar tweeted of the show.
Media experts claim that the viewership numbers of multiple streaming platforms are now approaching a few million subscribers in India and has made it easy for them to make the kind of investment these stars envision. The production budget is linked to the growth of users. High profile webcast in India can now look at budgets of Rs. 60-80 crore, on par with what is usually spent on feature films with compensation for falling A-list male stars 15 crore.
Additionally, the four to five million subscribers that the platforms have added to the global OTT ecosystem over the past few months have given them momentum and made stars see them as avenues that will only help their brand image, not dilute it. The foray of the biggest stars into digital platforms stems from their desire to stay relevant and connected with young people and be part of disruptive stories, experts say.
