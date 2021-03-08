Metro Pictures to close and more art news – ARTnews.com

To get Morning Links delivered to your inbox every day of the week, subscribe to our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

AFTER MORE THAN FOUR DECADES OF BUSINESS, the influential New York gallery Metro photos say it’s alright closes its doors at the end of the year, Sarah douglas reports in ARTnews. The founders of the gallery, Janelle Reiring and Helen Winer, said in a statement, “We are extremely grateful to all of the brilliant artists we have worked with over the past 40 years and to our excellent staff, who have supported the gallery and its program. These artists included canonical members of the Image Generation such as Cindy sherman, Robert Longo, and Louise lawler, as well as closely watched characters like Camille Henrot, B. Wurtz, and Isaac julien. The gallery, which also showed Mike Kelley, Martin Kippenberger, and Jack Goldstein during its long run, “Maintained a combination of critical and business success that few can match,” New York Times chief critic Roberta smith mentionned. It’s a “Very sad shock” new York main magazine reviewer Jerry saltz mentionned. The gallery has announced that it will soon publish a final schedule of exhibitions.

WHAT IS WEIWEI DOING, YOU ARE ASKING? The artist lives in an area outside Lisbon, Reuters reports, and it is work on a monument to the transformational Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. “To this day, we don’t see anyone like Gorbachev in China,” Ai said, hailing him as “one of the most important thinkers, visionaries, who helped establish a new possibility for society”. The former president has just turned 90 and the Russian opinion of his heritage was split in recent poll, the Associated press reports. Have worked with the Cinema for Peace foundation on the monument, which will be on display in central Berlin.

The Digest

Breonna Taylor’s portrait of Amy Sherald is expected to be acquired by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, and the Speed ​​Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, for $ 1 million. The funds will come from the Ford Foundation and the Hearthland Foundation, and will go to a new program that Sherald begins to “support graduate students who are interested in social justice,” writes Robin Pogrebin. The foundations give advice on the new project. [The New York Times]

A Camille Pissarro gouache from 1887 returned in 2018 to the heirs of the collector seized during World War II will be offered this month at Sotheby’s in Paris with a high estimate of around $ 2.1 million. [ARTnews]

Two pieces of 16th century Italian armor stolen from the Louvre in Paris in 1983 have been recovered. [The New York Times]

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s art and design collection will debut at Sotheby’s in Monaco in the second half of the year. There are no details yet on what exactly will be sold. [WWD]

Toko Shinoda, a Japanese calligraphy artist who gained worldwide fame for her adventurous compositions, passed away last week at the age of 107. “She is a rare artist whose modernism is rooted in tradition without compromise in both directions”, New York Times Art critic John Canaday once wrote. [The Washington Post]

The main hall of Naejang, a Buddhist temple in South Korea with roots dating back centuries, was destroyed in a fire. Arson is suspected. [Korea Herald]

It appears that a settlement has been reached between the estate of the late artist Robert Indiana and a New York copyright holder in a lawsuit that alleges the artist’s custodian took advantage of him to produce works of art. [Associated Press/Bangor Daily News]

Art historian Naomi Rosenblum, who wrote seminal books on photography that aimed to focus on the global development of the medium and which highlighted the work of women, has died at the age of 96. As curator, she has curated exhibitions by Paul Strand and Lewis W. Hine (the latter with her husband, Walter Rosenblum, who died in 2006). [The New York Times]

South Korean artist Lee Bul is the subject of a retrospective at the Seoul Museum of Art. In one profile, she spoke of her pioneering career and working habits. “I start my day with a cup of coffee and cigarettes,” she says. “I then head to my studio, where I spend the rest of my day. I go to bed around 4 am ” [Hong Kong Tatler]

The Kicker

THIS IS NOT YOUR IMAGINATION. THERE IS REALLY A BEWILDER NUMBER of immersive multimedia exhibitions focused on Vincent Van Gogh across the United States right now, the New York Times reports. Via journalist Christina moralesHere is a list: “Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition, Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit”, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” and “Beyond Van Gogh”. Unsurprisingly, this has led to some confusion among ticket buyers! “In a competitive world, of course, people will try to reproduce,” said the brains behind long-standing exposure. “That’s flattering.” Why is van Gogh so popular for this high tech business? Singer and songwriter Jonathan richman long ago suggested a theory: “He loved life so much / His paintings were twice the color of other paintings.” [The New York Times]

Thanks for the reading. Well see you tomorrow.