Malala brings her passions to the small screen with Apple

NEW YORK Malala Yousafzai is a Nobel Laureate known around the world for her activism, but she is also a fan of cartoons and conveys her love of television and cinema to Apple TV +.

Yousafzai, 23, who graduated from Oxford last June, announced Monday that she has partnered with Apple in a multi-year deal to develop dramas, documentaries, comedies, animation and series for children.

Yousafzai was the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for working to protect children from slavery, extremism and child labor. In her home country of Pakistan, she made it clear that girls have the right to education. She was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman while driving a school bus at the age of 15. She recovered and continued to fight the oppression of girls around the world.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Yousafzai spoke about her love of cartoons as an escape, how she maintains hope in a sometimes bleak world, and how she will mark International Women’s Day on Monday.

AP: Your new deal with Apple includes comedies and animated shows. Are you a comedy fan?

YOUSAFZAI: When I was growing up it was Cartoon Network and, you know, seeing Tom and Jerry, Courage, Scooby Doo and all those cartoon TV shows. When you are a kid and especially when terrorism started knowing that there is a kind of world in cartoons where you can escape the reality around you and laugh and laugh and just be entertained. You know, I’ve watched Bollywood comedies in Hollywood, and I’m a huge fan of animation too. I did not miss any animated film. It keeps you engaged and entertained and also gives you some really nice messages.

AP: You will also be developing documentaries and maybe covering your travels around the world to help girls?

YOUSAFZAI: I really want to do documentaries and unscripted shows, and I hope that also covers a lot of things about my own journey and the amazing girls I meet … But there is so much more to explore and learn. . I’m excited. You know, I’m always at the stage where I’m exploring ideas. I can tell you that there are so many amazing ideas and it is so difficult to choose one.

AP: A statistic on your website suggests that it will be 100 years before all girls have access to education. Sometimes the news is so dark, how do you keep hope alive?

YOUSAFZAI: I think when you raise your voice it can have an impact and it can bring about change. What will make me pessimistic is if we do nothing. So as long as we continue to do our part, there is optimism, there is hope. I think it’s just the silence that keeps things going as they are.

AP: How will you mark International Women’s Day?

YOUSAFZAI: We just need to take a little break and celebrate the achievements of women. And I’m not just talking about historical figures and women activists, we have to applaud and appreciate them. But we as individuals, who are in school, in colleges studying, or parents who are dealing with COVID and who are at home and managing their kids, working and handling those Zoom calls and everything. . So to all the women who have faced especially last year, you know how to take a break and be proud of yourself. You have done an incredible job.

AP: A lot of girls think of you as a hero. Who are your heroes?

YOUSAFZAI: I have many, many heroes, from my parents to historical figures like Benazir Bhutto, Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela. But the people who really and truly inspired me are the young girls I met on my trip. Girls from Iraq in Brazil, Nigeria, Kenya. So many of these girls have amazing stories that they have seen wars, conflicts. They have become displaced. They were forced to marry at an early age. But they do not give up on their dreams and they are still fighting for the right to education, for their right to a secure future. If they don’t give up their fight for education, why should we?

AP: How was he quarantined at home?

YOUSAFZAI: I spent the last two months of college at home because of COVID. And I was taking my exams at home and I graduated at home and everything was right at home, at home, at home. I have two younger brothers and it is quite difficult to manage your work while they are at home. They have their own schedule and schedule. And I would have an important call and they would just come to my room and not appreciate it. But still, you know, these are my brothers and I love them. So we just coped with that and tried our best not to argue too much.

AP: What is your message for young girls who want to be activists?

YOUSAFZAI: My message to young women is always never to underestimate yourself. We are often told that you have to get old and get a doctorate or something like that, and then once you’re 50 or 40, you can turn that around. Follow this path if you want to, but you can turn things around now as well. Don’t underestimate the power you have, even in the small actions you take, whether it’s raising awareness, raising money for a cause you believe in, talking to someone who doesn’t. disagree with you … Talk about why women’s rights and girls’ rights are important, why climate change matters. All of these things matter.