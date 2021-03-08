Indian women behind the camera: how Bollywood treats them

NEW DELHI, INDIA – FEBRUARY 8: Director Madhureeta Anand poses for a photoshoot in a dress by … [+] Morphe in New Delhi on February 8, 2010. (Photo by Ramesh Sharma / The India Today Group via Getty Images) India Today Group via Getty Images



The discussion of gender-based pay disparities, especially for the film industry, is not at all new. However, it’s the women behind the camera that we rarely talk about. Many directors and producers are hailed as standard bearers for gender equality. But editors, writers, photographers and techies are hardly ever mentioned when they talk about inadequate pay and other hardships they face, simply because of their gender.

On this International Women’s Day, here are the main challenges faced by the women working behind the lenses, the women who make things and the people beautiful in front of the camera in their professional lives.

Stereotypes

Women who work behind the camera never have the same confidence in their work as their male counterparts. Video editor Alisha Nazareth says, “There is more confidence in a male technician than a technician. As a video editor there have been instances where a freelance manager / technician who was unfamiliar with my job questioned my intelligence and discouraged me and I collapsed in such situations.

Cinematographer Sukhada Kshirsagar explains with an example: In my experience, I have not been treated the same almost 60% of the time. There was a project I was attending when the DoP had to give orders for the lighting. He always called my male colleague and when he was not there for some reason and I approached him I was asked to find my male colleague. It happened when we were both skilled and experienced.

Writer-producer Mrinal Jha believes the industry is on the right track to achieving gender equality. You wouldn’t see super-performing women like Ekta Kapoor if there wasn’t equality. Of course, there may be cases where women are not treated properly, but with increased gender awareness, they have more reason to speak out against such behavior regardless of the implications. I have also been fortunate to have colleagues who are more empowering than eliminating.

Gender pay gap

Unlike actresses, the pay gap is minimal for female technicians, according to many. Cinematographer Pooja Gupte said: After receiving a decent paycheck as a student, I was fortunate enough to work with DoP Kiran Deohans. He always made sure that all his assistants were paid properly. People who work with women in the film industry are not biased, the problem really is with those who prefer not to work with women.

Filmmaker and campaign photographer Pratha Narang agrees and adds that the gender pay gap has started to narrow dramatically over the years. The quality is higher than anything else. Yet there are a few professionals in the industry who engage in the gender pay gap. And this is visible at different levels, from artists to technical professionals. I haven’t faced this inequality recently, as I work independently and not through an agency or on the payroll.

Behavioral discrimination

On the sets of films or series, directors and writers face relatively less harassment and their fight lies elsewhere, but the technicians really pay the price everywhere. Filmmaker Madhureeta Anand said: “The wonderful thing is that there are more female directors and writers in the film industry now. But the truth is that there are still too few of them and the system prefers men to run projects. Directors may not face harassment because of the power we have over the sets, but the discrimination remains. For us, it’s about how prolific we are allowed to be.

She adds, I have directed two feature films, many documentaries and written so many feature films. If a man had done this volume of work, he would get a lot more offers than I do. If you are a creative woman in Bollywood, your chances increase exponentially if there is a man in the industry who can support you, like if you are someone’s sister or wife.

According to famous photographer Aesana Bhuta, it is believed that men have the strength to work physically longer, but the counter-vision also exists. One who believes that women can shape things better with a patient approach.

Filmmaker Radhika Lavu adds that filmmaking is all about exploring the beautiful, imaginary worlds within us, but it’s not the ideal professional landscape for women. I think the equality aspect should translate into equal pay checks, but that doesn’t happen too often. No matter what a woman brings to the table, there is an inherent difference in earnings, which is sadly true even for the biggest female superstars. We don’t want to glorify equality, we want to normalize it.

We may have come a long way in terms of symbolism of gender equality. Much remains to be done to change the attitude towards successful women and those looking to explore and forge their own path.