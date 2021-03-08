AEW’s botched explosion was a symptom of bigger problems

A bruised and bloody Jon Moxley struggled in the ring, his hands cuffed behind his back. Air raid sirens sounded as horrified announcers believed they were about to witness a man’s death. Then help came from an unlikely source with 20 seconds left on a giant doomsday clock. Eddie Kingston, a longtime friend of the Moxleys turned bitter foe, rushed into the ring in an attempt to save his friend from a ring rigged with explosives and ready to explode. Knowing he couldn’t save Moxley in time, he pounced on Moxley, ready to accept his fate. The clock has reached zero. That was it. Four soft fireworks that looked like sparklers erupted from the ring posts, followed by smoke and denotations that looked like faint firecrackers.

AEW’s conclusion Revolution was hands down one of the funniest things in professional wrestling history, and it was completely unintentional.

There is no way this is what AEW has planned. It’s clear that something went wrong with the pyro, leaving us with this weak and hilarious ending to the hottest wrestling pay per view of the year. What was meant to be a poignant and dramatic close to the story, which would write Moxley on television while he took paternity leave and asked questions about Eddie Kingston’s future, instead left the two men, the announcement team and everyone involved looking like fools.

AEW tries to get into the skid. After the show ceased air Moxley took the mic and told the Jacksonville crowd that Kenny Omega might be a tough son of a bitch, but he can’t make an explosive ring worth it. The idea is that the AEW World Champion, who looks more and more like Wile E. Coyote in his quest to destroy Moxley, messed it up, and the hilarious yawn at the end of the show was sort of intentional. . A valiant effort to turn the moment into comedy, but not enough considering the previous series which had incredible in-ring action was completely overshadowed by the impossible expectations set by AEW and knew they couldn’t be up to the task. height.

In addition to the ridiculous explosion of the barbed wire death match, the main event at Revolution, the biggest selling point, the reason so many people decided to go online, was a new, highly publicized signing announcement, we were told she was a Hall of Fame worthy talent, sending expectations across the moon. Could Brock Lesnar blow the ship at AEW? Would this mark CM Punk’s return to professional wrestling? Was this the moment a New Japan Pro Wrestling star was on American television with Kazuchika Okada, or Kota Ibushi making her debut? No, it was Christian Cage.

Technically, Christian ticks all the boxes. He is undoubtedly a big name, he is certainly worthy of a hall of fame, but the problem is the unevenness of AEW’s announcements and their pace. The company’s latest big signing was the poaching of Paul Wight (aka The Big Show) from WWE, casually announcing it on Twitter on a sleepy Wednesday afternoon when no one expected it. When you do this sort of quietly moving, the wait is across the moon when you hyped up a major signing for five days before a pay per view. Expectations of Lesnar or Punk may be unrealistic, but they were justified unlike how relaxed AEW was with Wight.

Cage arriving almost without fanfare, then leaving without saying a word just to put a bad taste in everyone’s mouth. Then the botched explosion that closed the show left a disappointing and sad feeling all night long, when it shouldn’t have been.

The biggest shame is that those two moments were so horrifying that they overshadowed what was otherwise a pretty stellar sight. The Young Bucks v Chris Jericho and MJF were a master class in tag team wrestling when on paper it should have been mediocre. The Tag Team Battle Royale was sloppy, but extremely fun, especially at the end. The title match between Hikaru Shida and Ryo Mizunami was one of the best women’s games AEW has hosted on PPV. Even the highly publicized street fight that saw Sting return to the ring was brilliant, with diving camera work and innovation that took the cinematic match to a new level.

Revolution none of this will be remembered. The matches will blend into history and the indelible mark left by a show with so much promise will be a hilarious blast that was the worst possible thing at the worst possible time, a lukewarm signing that people predicted as their worst case scenario. There is a lesson here for AEW to learn about creating and managing expectations. This isn’t the first time owner Tony Khan has promised too much and broken promises on a big time, and unless he does more to temper expectations, it will turn people away from AEW. . That’s how important and terrible Sunday night was.