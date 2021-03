Parties plan to chain Bollywood stars to poll campaign

Sanjoy department GUWAHATI, March 7: Bollywood is divided along political lines like never before! Whether it is the citizenship law (amendment) or the agricultural laws, the stars of the town of Tinsel have not hesitated to take a stand. With the Assam elections around the corner, political parties are trying to bring in a galaxy of Bollywood stars as star activists. As the ruling BJP think tank and its allies in the state consider enlisting the services of Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut and the hero of yesteryear Mithun Chakraborty, the opposition parties , including Congress and other voters in The Grand Alliance also comes into contact with celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Vishal Dadlani, Swara Bhaskar and even Tapsee Pannu, whose Mumbai office was recently raided by the tax service. on income. The representative of a Mumbai-based agency said The Assam platform that the political parties of all states linked to the poll and Union territory have inquired about the availability of the stars of the city of garlands and very soon the list could be finalized. The list also includes popular comedians who are a regular on popular TV shows, he said, without wishing to be named. Inquiries regarding the availability of celebrities from other fields, including wrestler Khali (Dalip Singh Rana), are also ongoing, he said. While this is not the first time that Bollywood celebrities have taken to the election campaign, this time around the situation is a bit tricky considering that there is a clear divide in political ideology between the members of the tinsel. the city too, he said. The stars are also aware that with the growing popularity of social media their names could be embroiled in controversy even after polls ended, which was not the case ten years ago, he added. . The ruling BJP already has a number of stars in its folds. Be it celebrities like Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Gautam Gambhir or even Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the saffron festival today. For the Congress and its allies or for any other political front which would be opposed to the Saffron party in the following elections, the choices are limited but strong. Stars like Swara Bhaskar and Tapsee Pannu have a knack for smudging and their dissent against the current waiver could work for anti-BJP forces, a congressional spokesperson said. The idea is not only to attract crowds, but also to make ordinary people aware of the current situation. We would line up the star activists taking into account the profile of the voters, he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos