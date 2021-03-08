Billie Eilish Granted Five Year Restraining Order Against Stalker | Entertainment





Billie Eilish has reportedly received a restraining order against a stalker. The “ Bad Guy ” hitmaker won the five-year civil harassment restraining order after alleging John Hearle was camping outside his family home in Los Angeles, according to E! News. Billie claimed Hearle perched on a fence to look around her house and made a threatening gesture of “ slitting his throat ” towards her. The 19-year-old singer obtained a temporary restraining order against Hearle last month, which was reportedly extended last week as it was due to expire. According to legal documents, Eilish accused Hearle of frequently watching her in and out of her home while saying indistinguishable things in a “low, disturbing voice.” In another incident, Hearle reportedly sent the music star a letter saying, “You can’t get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me … You will die. Why? will you die? “ In her request for a restraining order, Billie said, “I no longer feel safe going out of my house and doing basic physical exercise in my neighborhood because he might try to approach me and hurt me. Every time I see it, I just want to scream. “ Billie recently explained that she felt more comfortable with being famous after previously disliking all aspects of life in the limelight. She said, “The parts I hated three years ago are the parts I dig now. “Fame, in general, I despised it, I hated everything. I hated being recognized, hated not being able to go out, hated not being able to post a spot because then people showed up. “And I felt stupid, because I had this stuff that was really cool people would kill for, and I didn’t like it at all.” “When I say I love fame, it’s just that I think we should be aware that we have an amazing thing to do.”

