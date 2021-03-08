Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel team up for reimagined ‘I’m Every Woman’ duo





Every year on March 8, we honor the achievements of women around the world, and this year we can set that celebration of International Women’s Day to the perfect soundtrack. R&B legend Chaka Khan recently re-recorded her 1978 empowerment anthem Im Every Woman for the big occasion, and she did so with another iconic singer by her side, Broadway star Idina Menzel. It’s a very surreal moment for me, I’ll just say, Menzel told TODAYs Sheinelle Jones during a conversation on the recording. She is one of my idols. I have listened to her all my life. I tried to imitate the way she sings. As Khan sat next to her, she added, “For her, allowing me to accompany her on this song is a great honor. And they did it for a great cause. Khan and Menzel recorded the track for the World Humanitarian Organization CARE, as part of its #IMEVERYWOMAN The International Women’s Day campaign, which according to a press release recognizes the strength, resilience and leadership of every woman in the world, especially in the face of colossal challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

<br /> But the duo did more than just record the song which was also a hit for Whitney Houston and even served as the theme for The Oprah Winfrey show in the mid-90s. They also filmed a video for the anthem, and TODAY was able to give viewers an exclusive preview on Monday. CARE notes that the video features cameos from incredible activists, pioneers, frontline heroes, artists and women around the world who have benefited from CARE’s programs. As for the song itself, Khan says the message goes beyond the memorable lyrics that describe everything a woman can do. Most of what is said about the song is not in the words, the 67-year-old told Sheinelle. Spoke another language. Spoke the language of the angels. Related Menzel, 49, did his best to translate this language. I think it’s about women supporting women, she said as Khan nodded. I think it’s a matter of brotherhood. I think a lot of times society tries to get us to compete and tear us apart. It is about supporting each other and giving each other the opportunity to be heard and seen. And to be recognized for their achievements. I prefer women, because women were the first teachers, Khan said, adding, “Were all that and two bags of crisps first.







