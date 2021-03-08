Does your favorite business support International Women’s Day?





On March 8, people around the world celebrate International Women’s Day. Here’s how some big companies are supporting the cause and celebrating women today. Ikea Ikea has teamed up with singer Zara Larsson and created a card game to help share the workload around the house. The card game is called FiftyFifty and aims to promote equality. Ikea says if more homes were more equal, the world would be more equal. So grab your partner and FiftyFifty, the card game for everyday equality. “ Interflora Interflora used her colorful bouquets to highlight gender disparities in society. One of the campaign slogans reads: Apparently, business is not business for women. Only 1 in 20 CEOs in the UK are women. “ Another campaign states, “Who’s running the world? Not girls. Well, not officially at least. Only 6.1% of current world leaders are women.” Who run the world? Not the girls. Well, not officially at least. Only 6.1% of current world leaders are women. # IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/TU0x4Kb9UfMarch 8, 2021 Find out more Find out more about woman & home:

Best pillow for a comfortable and pain-free night’s sleep

The best scented candles for a warm and cozy home this winter

Best Kindle For Digital Book Lovers – We Help You Decide Which To Buy Spotify Spotify has launched a campaign called Spotify Equal. This will support creators and help promote equality on their platform. Spotify said that for International Women’s Day, Spotify encourages users to use a lot of power to listen and discover more creators, today and every day. “ Apple Apple has launched a new campaign called It Creates. The brand declares, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, March 1-31, discover how female creativity can empower communities. Join hands-on sessions on iPad, iPhone, and Mac to connect, share ideas, and explore new perspectives that can spark change. “ The brand also posted a video of influential women using their products with a message about ambition. Samsung Samsung celebrated International Women’s Day by posting a video that promotes the alliance between women. The company says: To celebrate International Women’s Day, we asked Samsung employees to share their stories of alliance, mutual respect and passion, and invited talented artists to illustrate their experiences in a series of ‘stimulating works of art. TIC Tac

TikTok has launched a campaign called #WeAreHere which promotes female content creators. The brand says TikTok celebrates the women who bring creativity and diversity to music on International Women’s Day 2021. ” the north face Clothing brand North Face has launched a campaign that supports women who push boundaries, break ceilings and break records. The company states, an officially sanctioned day is not enough time to congratulate your badassery. Because one day the girls you inspire will break records, face FKTs, and climb new paths. Happy International Women’s Day. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos