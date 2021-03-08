3 ways BTS made history by being named the world’s greatest recording act in 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 01: 2019 (LR) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope from BTS is coming … [+] at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Granitz / WireImage) WireImage



Just a few days ago, the IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) shared its annual list of the 10 largest recording groups in the world, and the name that ended up as No. 1 is not shocking, but it is certainly remarkable. BTS reigns supreme with three hit albums and one of the biggest global hits in recent memory, and beating out artists like Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Post Malone and Justin Bieber, they have made history for many. manners.

Second group

The IFPI has published this eagerly awaited list every year for the past decade or so, and so far only one other group has been able to climb to the top of the rankings. In 2013, One Direction ruled the very first tally, selling and distributing more than any other act on the planet. Since then, only solo musicians Adele, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Drake (the last two names ending twice at number 1) have been able to control the list.

In fact, it’s quite rare for a group of any type to appear on the top 10 list, and only a few have ever performed well enough during a follow-up period to land somewhere on the tally.

First act to be played mainly in a language other than English

A quick glance at all of the names mentioned above shows that they all have one thing in common: they occur almost exclusively in English. This fact has helped Swift, Adele, Drake, 1D and Sheeran see their singles and albums rack up incredible sales and flows around the world, but especially in Western countries like the US, UK and Canada. These are some of the bigger markets, so success in these territories means more than in many other places.

MORE FORBESBTS officially named the world’s best recording artist in 2020

Also, for decades the songs and albums that have performed best in countries like the US and UK are typically exported everywhere, and they often make their mark in dozens of other countries. For too long performing in English was considered a prerequisite for successful sales and radio in countries like America, but now things are changing. It’s still incredibly difficult for foreign language acts to break through, but it’s happening more and more.

BTS is the first act that occurs predominantly in a language other than English to climb to number one on the IFPI list.

Asian act first

As well as being the first act that typically does not deliver songs in English to reach No. 1 in IFPI’s annual ranking of the planet’s biggest recording groups, BTS is also the first Asian musicians to to reign. The other five powers that have all reached the top of the competitive rankings come from just three countries, with only the continents of North America and Europe represented.

Swift is the only American star to climb to number one, Drake is the only Canadian name, while Sheeran, Adele and One Direction are all from the UK.

MORE FORBESBTS Do The Impossible To Make History By Being Named The World’s Greatest Recording Act