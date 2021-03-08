



SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been criticized by fans for partying at the Versace Mansion in South Beach, Miami. Her supporters criticized her for her vacation after losing custody to an ex Thomas ravenel. 4 Kathryn Dennis with her two children – Kensington and Saint Credit: Kathryn Dennis / Instagram How many children does Kathryn Dennis have? Kathryn has two children with her ex Thomas. Their oldest, Kensington, is six years old, and they also have a four-year-old Saint. However, the Sun exclusively revealed on March 4, 2021 that theSouthern charmstar has temporarily lost custody of their two children, and she now has supervised visitation every alternate weekend. A source told The Sun: She oversaw daytime tours Saturday and Sunday every other weekend. " 4 Kathryn temporarily lost custody of their two children to her ex Thomas Ravenel Credit: Instagram The insider continued that Thomas was planning to move to Aiken, South Carolina with the children this summer, as he offered his plan to the judge when he applied for full custody. The Sun can confirm that the interim order was filed by the court on February 25, 2021 after a hearing was held on February 9, 2021. Kathryn filed a motion forseal the battle for custody on December 18. His request was approved, a South Carolina courthouse clerk previously confirmed to The Sun. The sun revealed that Kathryn can now only see her children on every other weekend. A representative and attorney for Kathryn declined to respond to The Sun's request for comment. 4 Thomas and Kathryn in happier times before their separation in 2016 Credit: Getty – Contributor Was Kathryn married to Thomas Ravenel? The former couple never married, but had a long-term relationship. It's unclear exactly when they first met, but their on / off romance was well documented in Southern Charm. They finally called on it to stop operating in 2016. 4 Kathryn is dating Chleb Ravenell now Credit: Instagram / @ kathryndennis Is Kathryn dating her? Kathryn is now dating Chleb Ravenell. They are believed to have reunited in early 2020. This marks Kathryn's first relationship since she split from singer Hunter Price in August 2019.







