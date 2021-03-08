Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 14-20





March 15: Actor Judd Hirsch is 86 years old. Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd is 83 years old. Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh is 81 years old. Beach Boys singer Mike Love is 80 years old. Sly and The Family Stone singer-keyboardist Sly Stone is 78 years old. Guitarist Howard Scott of War is 75 years old. Rock guitarist Ry Cooder is 74 years old. Actor Frances Conroy (American Horror Story, Six Feet Under) is 68 years old. Actor Craig Wasson (Body Double) is 67 years old. Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider is 66 years old. Joaquim de Almeida (Clear and Present Danger films, TV 24) is 64 years old. Overall, actor Park (Empty Nest) is 64 years old. Model Fabio is 60 years old. Singer Terence Trent DArby is 59 years old. Poison singer Bret Michaels is 58 years old. Singer Rockwell is 57 years old. Actor Chris Bruno (The Fosters) is 55 years old. Actor Kim Raver (Grays Anatomy) is 54 years old. Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath is 53 years old. Blink 182 and Plus-44 bassist Mark Hoppus is 49 years old. Parmalee singer-guitarist Matt Thomas is 47 years old. Actor Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) is 46 years old. Black Eyed Peas musician will.i.am is 46 years old. DJ Joseph Hahn from Linkin Park is 44 years old. Rapper Young Buck is 40 years old. The Click Five bassist Ethan Mentzer is 39 years old. Actor Kellan Lutz (The Legend of Hercules, The Twilight films) is 36 years old. Actor Caitlin Wachs (Profiler) is 32 years old. March 16: Game show host Chuck Woolery turns 80. Actor Erik Estrada is 72 years old. Actor Victor Garber (DCs Legends of Tomorrow, Alias) is 72 years old. Asleep at the Wheel singer Ray Benson is 70 years old. Bluegrass musician Tim OBrien (Hot Rize, Earls of Leicester) is 67 years old. Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson is 67 years old. Actor Clifton Powell (Ray, Norbit) is 65. Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav is 62. Actor Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones) is 58 years old. Folk singer Patty Griffin Singer Tracy Bonham is 54 years old. Actor Lauren Graham (Parenthood, Gilmore Girls) is 54. Actor Judah Friedlander (30 Rock) is 52 years old. Alan Tudyk (Suburgatory) is 50 years old. Actor Tim Kang (The Mentalist) is 48 years old. Blu Cantrell is 45 years old. Actor Brooke Burns (Baywatch) is 43. Actor Kimrie Lewis (single parents, Scandal) is 39 years old. Actor Brett Davern (Sick) is 38 years old. Actor Alexandria Daddario (True Detective) is 35 years old. Singer Jhene Aiko is 33 years old. . March 17: Lovin Spoonful singer-songwriter John Sebastian is 77 years old. Percussionist Harold Brown of War is 75 years old. Actor Patrick Duffy is 72 years old. Actor Kurt Russell is 70 years old. Country singer Susie Allanson is 69 years old. Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 67 years old. Actor Mark Boone Jr. (Sons of Anarchy) is 66 years old. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 66 years old. Actor Gary Sinise is 66 years old. Actor Christian Clemenson (CSI: Miami) is 63. Actor Arye Gross (Castle) is 61. Actor Vicki Lewis (NewsRadio) is 61. Actor Casey Siemaszko (NYPD Blue) is 60 years old. Actor Rob Lowe is 57 years old. Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan is 54 years old. Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner is 54 years old. Actor Mathew St. Patrick (Six Feet Under) is 53. Actor Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls) is 52 years old. Bassist Melissa Auf der Maur (Smashing Pumpkins, Hole) is 49 years old. The Corrs drummer Caroline Corr is 48 years old. Actor Amelia Heinle (The Young and the Restless, All My Children) is 48. Thompson Square singer Keifer Thompson is 48 years old. Actor Marisa Coughlan (Boston Legal, Freddy Got Fingered) is 47 years old. R apper Swifty from D12 is 46 years old. NFL CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson is 46. Actor Natalie Zea (Justified, Dirty Sexy Money) is 46 years old. Actor Brittany Daniel (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is 45 years old. Braxton Family Values) is 44 years old. Old Dominion bassist Geoff Sprung is 43 years old. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 40 years old. TV personality Rob Kardashian (Keeping Up With The Kardashians) is 34 years old. Singer Hozier is 31 years old. Actor Eliza Hope Bennett (Nanny McPhee) Actor John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) is 29 years old. Actor Flynn Morrison (Last Man Standing) is 16. March 18: Composer John Kander (Chicago) is 94 years old. Actor Brad Dourif (Deadwood, Lord of the Rings) is 71 years old. Jazz guitarist Bill Frisell is 70 years old. Singer Irene Cara is 62 years old. Jayhawks keyboardist Karen Grotberg is 62 years old. Actor Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show) is 60 years old. TV personality Mike Rowe (Dirty Jobs) is 59. Singer-actress Vanessa Williams (Desperate Housewives, Ugly Betty) is 58 years old. Sons of the Desert keyboardist Scott Saunders is 57 years old. Actor David Cubitt (Medium) is 56 years old. Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is 55 years old. Actor Michael Bergin (Baywatch) is 52 years old. Rapper-actor Queen Latifah is 51 years old. Comedian Dane Cook (employee of the month) is 49 years old. Little Big Town singer Philip Sweet is 47 years old. Evan and Jaron singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein are 47 years old. Actor Sutton Foster (Bunheads) is 46 years old. Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine is 42 years old. Airborne Toxic Event drummer Daren Taylor is 41. Actor Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) is 39 years old. Actor Cornelius Smith Jr. (Scandal) is 39 years old. Actor Duane Henry (NCIS) is 36 years old. Actor L ily Collins is 32 years old. Actor Julia Goldani Telles (Bunheads) is 26. Actor Ciara Bravo (Big Time Rush) is 24 years old. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal (mom) is 17. March 19: Actor Renee Taylor (The Nanny) is 88. Actor Ursula Andress (Dr. No, Casino Royale) is 85 years old. Singer Clarence Frogman Henry is 84 years old. Pointer Sisters singer Ruth Pointer is 75 years old. Actor Glenn Close is 74 years old. Film producer Harvey Weinstein is 69 years old. Actor Bruce Willis is 66 years old. Actor Mary Scheer (iCarly, MadTV) is 58. Actor Connor Trinneer (Star Trek: Enterprise) is 52 years old. Ks Choice guitarist-keyboardist Gert Bettens is 51 years old. Rapper Bun B from UGK is 48 years old. Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind is 45 years old. Actor Virginia Williams (Fuller House) is 43. Actor Abby Brammell (Unity) is 42 years old. Actor Craig Lamar Traylor (Malcolm in the middle) is 32 years old. Actor Philip Bolden (are we still here?) Is 26 years old. March 20: actor Hal Linden is 90 years old. Country singer Don Edwards is 82 years old. Riders in the Sky singer and country guitarist Ranger Doug is 75 years old. Blues musician Marcia Ball is 72 years old. Actor William Hurt is 71 years old. Drummer Carl Palmer (Asia; Emerson), Lake and Palmer) is 71 years old. Guitarist Jimmie Vaughan (Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 70 years old. Guitarist Jim Seales (Shenandoah) is 67 years old. Actor Amy Aquino (Bosch, Brooklyn Bridge) is 64. Actor Vanessa Bell Calloway is 64 years old. Director Spike Lee is 64. Actor Theresa Russell is 64. Actor Holly Hunter is 63 years old. Drummer Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats) is 60 years old. Model Kathy Ireland is 58 years old. Actor David Thewlis (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) is 58 years old. James’ guitarist Adrian Oxaal is 56 years old. Actor Jessica Lundy (Party of Five, Hope and Gloria) is 55 years old. Actor Liza Snyder (Yes, dear) is 53 years old. Actor Michael Rapaport (Boston Public) is 51 years old. Actor Alexander Chaplin (Spin City) is 50 years old. Actor Cedric Yarbrough (Speechless, Reno 911!) Is 48 years old. Actor Paula Garces (films Harold and Kumar) is 47 years old. Michael Genad ry (Ed) is 43 years old. Actor Bianca Lawson (Pretty Little Liars) is 42 years old. Comedian Mikey Day (Saturday Night Live) is 41 years old. Actor Nick Blood (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD) is 39 years old. All-American Rejects guitarist Nick Wheeler is 39. Actor Michael Cassidy (People of Earth, The OC) is 38. Actor Christy Carlson Romano (Even Stevens, Kim Possible) is 37 years old. Actor Ruby Rose (Orange is the New Black) is 35 years old. Actor Barrett Doss (Station 19) is 32.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos