90 Day Fiancé Recap Season 8 Episode 13

90 day fiancé Forgive but never forget Season 8

Episode 13 Editors Note



4 stars



**** Photo: TLC

With every season on any version of 90 day fiancéThere comes a point when the story begins to feel trapped in the same patterns and arguments. In Forgive But Never Forget, this is where stories like Brandon and Julias, Mike and Natalies, Tarik and Hazels start to suffer. Still, this mix of couples kept things interesting enough that it was one of the best seasons of shows in years. Look at everything else going on: Jovi is about to blow up his whole relationship; Amira, against all better judgment, actually flew to Serbia; Zied is already threatening to leave Rebeccas’ bizarre empty apartment; Stephanie is a whirlwind in herself.

I thought Yara and Jovi would feel superficial, like past seasons Blake and Jasmine, the latter whose clear desire to be an influencer made their participation on the show empty. But that’s not the case with Yara and Jovi, who opened up with so much emotional depth that they could now be the Harry and Meghan of 90 day fiancé for me. When Yara went shopping with mom Jovis, I cried with them! You can tell Jovis that mom really loves him and wants to support their marriage, and Yara finally saw how much the invitation meant to her and let her guard down. If it was a question of creating a drama for the series or a green card, Yara could have simply interpreted the moms of Jovis as manipulative and said: Forget it; you can not come. We’ve certainly seen her stick to her guns before. Yara softens up with Jovi, New Orleans and his family in a really sweet way.

It also helps that Jovi has been acting like a good fiancé the past few weeks, which probably makes Yara feel more secure. The scene is set for Yara and Jovi to have a beautiful wedding in next week’s episode, a marriage so full of love that it would probably create a whole 20 minutes of serotonin in our brains. But will we get there? No. Because Yara agrees to let Jovi go to his bachelor party (even after his fear of health), and Jovi does whatever Yara doesn’t want him to do. With eight hours to prepare before heading to Vegas for their wedding, Jovi is definitely having sex with a stripper in a VIP room.

I think Brandon and Julia will have a beautiful wedding. And at the very least, the place they chose is one of the most beautiful we’ve seen on 90 day fiancé. He beats the boardroom that Tarik showed Hazel. But I just don’t feel the love with Brandon and Julia. I screamed when he didn’t remember why Julia had chosen this date. They had a whole conversation with her parents about it! I’m a complete stranger to them, and I was like, My mate, this is the day you sent her a message that she looked like your future wife !! They titled the first episode of this season after that quote! Brandon goes through the motions. I think he was raised to believe that you just met a nice girl, got married, and that’s it. Like having a first car or a first job, marrying Julia just ticks a box for him. Julia didn’t come to America for that. She wants romance and a fiancé who really cares about their marriage. These things are right. They’re both still naive enough to do it, so I don’t think Julia is going to give us a blast at Yara’s level.

Brandon and Julia and Yara and Jovi are the only couples who I think will actually make it down the aisle this season. I’m pretty sure Stephanie is only on the show this season, so she can inevitably be split into Single life. She accidentally called Harris by the name of Ryans, and her idea of ​​bringing Harris to America feels like a drunken hike. Harris has children. He and his wife are separated, but he’s just going to leave his three children and go to Michigan? None of this sounds very realistic, but Stephanie finally has a cock and is living her dreams. Also, won’t it trigger red flags if she submits K-1 visa documents for a different man while her other visa is being processed? Plus, it was great when Harris said he could go to America and provide a better future for himself and his family and then added, and even Stephanie, I could be good for her too.

At this point, if Harris wants to use Stephanie for her money, I don’t feel bad for Stephanie. Harris doesn’t even hide the plan; She is just willfully ignorant unlike Rebecca, who slowly realizes things are not what she thought. It’s heartbreaking to see Zied tell her he’s not happy when she’s not sure about their relationship. Zieds ‘demands also don’t make sense when you look at them from Rebeccas’ perspective, as they’ve stayed together during Ramadan before. Rebecca set a firm limit when she said she didn’t want to rush this time. This is how things went wrong with her ex. Zied is bulldozing with this ultimatum, and it makes me hate him. He’s playing on Rebeccas’ insecurities to make her rush into it, and I hope she realizes that before it’s too late.

And even though Natalie finally got her ring, it still feels like Mike is playing with it. I couldn’t believe Natalie had accepted his offer after her little outburst of anger when she asked if they could start with a blank slate. I’m not sure if Mike just didn’t understand Natalie, but he gets weirdly aggressive with her because of little misunderstandings. The woman is trying to plan a wedding and she is not even sure if she can still buy a dress. Mike doesn’t even meet her halfway through and always says they have things to work on without any specifics. At least this ring will save Michael more time before Natalies’ next explosion.

Hazel doesn’t play this game like Natalie. When she has a problem with Tarik, she forces him to stop breaking boxes and tell her about it. Hazel is right to be wary of Tarik again as he clearly has feelings for Minty. Of course, he should remove the Mintys number! There is no reason to talk to Minty! It’s starting to feel like Tarik doesn’t have much of an interest in continuing their open relationship without Minty, and that’s weird. It also appears that they have things to work out between themselves outside of their open relationship. They still run into so much and you start to feel like Minty and polyamory are a distraction from other issues.

And finally, there are Amira and Andrew. Andrew begs Amira once again during a video chat to go to Serbia, and I have to imagine Amira said yes because Andrew has one of the most annoying and whining voices I have ever heard. on the phone. The way he says baby is so sickening that I instinctively started saying I hate him every time he says it. At the very least, Amira lands safely in Serbia and goes to her hotel. Now, however, she has to stay there alone for two weeks. She doesn’t know if she can even safely leave her hotel room, and it’s clear Andrew hasn’t thought about what that would be for her at all. If Andrew keeps that toxic Cheer, that baby positivity, I think Amira will come home. Amira can’t even tell her honestly about what she’s going through.