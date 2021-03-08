Allen v Farrows Dylan videos are needed change of focus

Young Dylan Farrow.

Photo: courtesy of HBO

The second episode of the HBO docuseries Allen vs. Farrow included a long-discussed but never-seen video of Dylan Farrow, aged 7 in 1992, describing how her father, Woody Allen, sexually assaulted her. In the third episode, which aired Sunday night, even more footage of Dylan, shot by his mother, Mia Farrow, aired that showed the child further explaining how his father touched his intimates and answering follow-up questions. from his mother.

It is heartbreaking to watch these videos because of the violation that Dylan, in such simple language, describes. But it’s also hard to understand because she has to say all of this in front of a camera. Although not seen publicly until now, Dylan’s videos have often been cited by Allen’s supporters as evidence that Mia Farrow convinced her daughter to concoct a story of her father’s assault, an idea brought into the public sphere by a report from the Yale-New Haven Hospital Child Sexual Abuse Clinic, where Dylan has repeatedly met with social workers. (As Allen vs. Farrow done at the end of each installment, I am forced to note that Allen continues to deny abusing Dylan Farrow and has not been criminally charged. I am also compelled to note, as the docu-series does, that the Yale-New Haven evidence was found to be not credible by the judge in the Allen v. Give birth trial centered on who would get custody of Dylan and his brothers, Ronan and Moses.)

Some people believe Mia dragged Dylan’s narrative on just because they consistently and supremely remain loyal to Allen. But there’s another reason why, even without seeing the videos, others might have found it easy to assume that these clips were proof of a lie rather than the truth: because the idea of ​​filming a child talking about their own abuse is upsetting and uncomfortable. It is upsetting and uncomfortable to imagine filming a child, especially your own, discussing such things. And, as expected, it’s upsetting and uncomfortable to see young Dylan discussing all of this in Allen vs. Farrow.

In 2021, when iPhone cameras document every conceivable form of human behavior, from TikTok dances to police brutality, the idea that Mia Farrow filmed Dylan may not seem strange at all, especially to younger generations whose lives whole thing is experienced in front of the camera. In 1992, however, when cell phones were neither smart nor widely owned and The real world had just made modern reality TV a thing, capturing that kind of footage felt a bit out of the norm. Still justifiable, but more unusual than it seems now.

Obviously, the alleged abuse itself is the real sin, not talking about or documenting it. But the idea of ​​dealing with incest or pedophilia is so inherently disturbing that, as a defense mechanism, some may be inclined to direct their horror at the person holding the camera rather than the events depicted. It’s easier to cope with the (arguably) questionable decision to tape a child’s confession than to face the truly despicable act the child says his father did. But shifting attention in this way is also a form of denial, which for decades has allowed audiences to ignore and downplay the pain expressed by the person at the center of the frame in these videos: Dylan Farrow.

Mia Farrow says in Allen vs. Farrow that she recorded Dylan because she wanted to document what she had told him ASAP and the family therapist was away for the summer and unreachable. Farrow, who frequently carried a camera around his Connecticut home and filmed his children, did what came naturally to him. In retrospect, it was wise. Young Dylan Farrow, unfortunately, was a very credible witness to the theft of her own innocence. These videos are hard to deny.

At this point, in the Sunday episode, several child psychologists are watching these movies at home and characterizing Dylan’s rhetoric and body language as consistent with that of an abuse victim telling a story based on her own. experience, instead of repeating what she was trained to say. . Still, it’s unfortunate that Dylan had to repeat what happened to him so many times. We don’t see all of the footage, but it’s clear Mia Farrow has shot her daughter’s video several times. In the most heartbreaking clip, after I said, I didn’t want him to do it, mom, Dylan whispers, I don’t like it, and I don’t want to talk about it either. Mia Farrow turns off the camera at this point, but Dylans’ fatigue in reviewing his trauma is evident. Admittedly, this fatigue must have worsened only after talking to the family pediatrician, then meeting nine times with social workers at Yale-New Haven, then having to discuss it again with investigators in New York, instead of residence of Allens.

But that’s what victims of abuse must go through if they decide to press charges. They have to repeat themselves over and over again, pricking a wound that keeps asking for air when all they want to do is put a permanent bandage on it. It is horrible that such a young child is subjected to this wringer. While Allen vs. Farrow sparked all kinds of old talk about whether Woody or Mia was wrong, this basic fact should not be forgotten. This is what should be discussed more than anything else after watching this series: that Dylan, and others like her, often go through extra hell to be honest about the hell they’ve already endured.

In one statement shared on Twitter before the airing of episode two of Allen vs. Farrow, Dylan Farrow explained that she was very reluctant to have images of her young self shown in the documentary. Her mother had given her the videos when she was an adult and told her to do what she wanted with them, but she kept them hidden for years. She ultimately decided to let them be shown, she said, to find healing for me and my childhood self. In a strange way, it’s only natural that she finds this healing in a camera context. Dylan Farrow grew up with an Oscar-winning director as a father and mother who constantly films his children. Dylan Farrow used the term magic hour at a young age, which his observers at the Yale-New Haven clinic saw as evidence of fabulism rather than what it was: the vocabulary of a child raised to speak the cinematic language.

When Dylan has opened up about personal things, including a teenage breakup with a boyfriend, a moment that appears in the final episode in the following weeks, she sometimes did so through a camera lens. And when she described the most horrible thing that has ever happened to her, a breach of trust that took place when her father promised her that she could be in one of his movies someday, she has it. also does in front of the camera. It might make sense that the only way Dylan Farrow would come full circle and find something akin to closure is to allow himself and the girl she calls Little Dylan to watch a once again the goal and tell him the truth.