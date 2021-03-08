Why isn’t Unforgotten tonight? When is the next episode on TV?





Monday night is an unforgettable night, so we can expect more detections from Cassie and Sunny tonight, right? Wrong. For one night only, the hit ITV cold case drama starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar is started from its usual location and delayed for a day. But why? And when can we see episode three of this series? Here’s all you need to know. Why isn’t he forgotten on TV tonight? You may have heard of a little interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this weekend? A few people are talking about it. An in-depth Oprahs conversation with former royals airs in America on Sunday night. He’s bound to be an audience winner, so UK TV channels have been vying for the rights to broadcast the program here in the UK. ITV succeeded and chose to air the interview on Monday in the prestigious 9 p.m. slot, leaving Unforgotten in the cold. When is the third episode Unforgotten on TV? Don’t worry, while the delay is frustrating, you don’t have to wait long for your next episode of Unforgotten. The series returns to ITV tomorrow at 9 p.m. (Tuesday, March 9). So the same time slot as usual, just 24 hours later. If you’d like a reminder of what happened in last week’s episode, check out our episode two recap here. Unforgotten returns to ITV tomorrow night at 9 p.m. on ITV. To find out what else is on TV in the meantime, check out our TV guide.

