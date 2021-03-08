John Oliver blows up Fox News over Dr Seuss’ reaction to “Bulls *** Culture War”





8:40 a.m. PST 03/08/2021



by



Ryan parker



“A company deciding which of its own books to print or not is an example of free enterprise, not fascism,” the HBO host said of the flashback.

On Sunday night, John Oliver blasted Fox News and Glenn Beck over their reactions to the news that six books by Dr Seuss would cease publication due to racist images. The Last week tonight The host said right-wing figures were ignoring the unflattering headlines about the officially denied claim that the Capitol insurgents were in fact liberals in disguise. Instead, they were trying to instill fear and bitterness by spreading Dr. Seuss Development, he said. Dr. Seuss Enterprises said of this decision: “These books portray people in a hurtful and wrong way. Stopping the sale of these books is only part of our commitment and our larger plan to ensure that the Dr. Seuss Enterprises catalog represents and supports all communities and families. “ Oliver perfected his rebuttal primarily on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Glenn Beck, who said the decision to stop publishing the books was “fascism” amid the culture of cancellation. “A company that decides which books to print or not is an example of free enterprise, not fascism,” Oliver said, before showing some of the racist images of the books that are out of print. The footage was so offensive, Oliver noted, that none was shown on Fox News as Carlson screamed scandal. “Are these really things that we want to fight for the kids to see?” Oliver asked. “To be honest, I am disgusted to show them to you now.” Oliver spoke to Carlson noting that the Fox News personality was doing all he could to ignore debunked insurgent claims he had previously spread on his show. “Instead, Tucker and the conservative media have fallen back on their classic playbook, distracting important issues with the culture wars of bullshit,” Oliver said. “It’s incredibly lazy, and it’s depressingly efficient.”







